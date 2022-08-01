Map of DNA-Based Technology Lesson

in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on DNA based technologies, which is down below right here. And so this image really is and can be used like a map to help guide you as we move forward through our lesson on DNA based technologies and so notice at the very top. We have our DNA based technologies and we've got these branches. And the way that this map is going to work is we are always going to be following the left most branches first and explore them to their end. So we'll start off over here exploring all of this. Then, once we've finished exploring all of that will zoom out and explore the next left most branch. Then we'll continue on in this pattern as you see like this. And last but not least, we'll cover this last region over here. And so what we're going to do first, as we cover DNA based technologies, is we're going to talk about DNA cloning, which you can see over here, and we've got DNA cloning lesson broken up into two parts. The first part is creating the recombinant DNA molecule, which involves using restriction enzymes to cut the DNA, which pretty much act like little tiny molecular scissors. We'll talk about that more as we move forward. And then, uh, it also involves the ligation enzymes that are going to help pace the d N A. And so you can see here we have some D n A. And we are going to cut and paste to create a recombinant DNA. And then the second step is going to be to transform that recombinant DNA into bacteria. And again, we're gonna talk all about this in more detail as we move forward in our course. Then, after we talk about DNA cloning, we'll talk about the next branch here, which is going to be proliferates. Chain reaction, which is abbreviated as P. C. R. And we'll talk about the steps of PCR, which includes DNA saturation, a kneeling and extension. After that, we'll move on to talk about DNA based technologies that are used for these separation of D N A samples, and this includes gel, electrophoresis, southern blotting and DNA fingerprinting. And then, after we talk about the separation of DNA, samples, will move on to the final section here of our map of the lesson, and that is going to be talking about DNA sequencing. And so we're going to talk specifically about di di Oxy sequencing, and that's going to involve using chain termination PCR and also determining the D N a sequence. And so this is really the map of our entire lesson on DNA based technologies. And again, you can use this map as you move forward as a guide to help you make predictions about what we're going to talk about next and, um, to help make sure that you know where we are within our lesson. And so this year concludes our introduction to our map of DNA based technology lesson, and I'll see you all in our next video.

