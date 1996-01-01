Match each term with its correct definition.
1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces
2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink
3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment
4._______Water that is not bound by solutes
5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance
6._______Brief heating of foods during processing
7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater
8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase
A. Spoilage
B. Water activity
C. Coliforms
D. Pasteurization
E. Secondary metabolites
F. Potable
G. BOD
H. Oxidation lagoon