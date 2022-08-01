in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on enzyme binding factors by introducing the enzyme substrate complex. And so when an enzyme interacts with its substrate, the substrate is going to bind to the enzyme specifically at a region called the active site. And so when the substrate binds to the enzyme at the active site, this ends up forming the enzyme substrate complex and the enzyme substrate complexes commonly abbreviated as just e s. So I'll put E and asked here. And so the active site once again is defined as a very specific region of an enzyme that binds this sub streets. So let's take a look at our image down below to look at how substrate binding forms the enzyme substrate complex. And so notice over here on the far laugh. We're showing the enzyme over here in red, and the enzyme is commonly abbreviated with Justin E. And then notice that in black right here we're showing you the substrate which is really acting as the reactant for this enzyme. Catalyzed reaction and substrates are commonly abbreviated with just the letter s and so notice that when the substrate interacts with the enzyme as we indicated up above it will bind to the enzyme specifically at the region called the active site. And the active site is just the specific region of the enzyme that binds the substrate. And so the substrate here is going to bind to the active site of the enzyme which the active site of the enzyme is just this region that we see right here. And so this other region over here is not going to be the active site. The active site is this region right here. So the active site is just a specific region on the enzyme that binds the substrate. And so once the enzyme is bound to the substrate, it ends up forming the enzyme substrate complex. And so here in the middle, we could see the substrate is bound to the enzyme and they're making this fit together. And so the enzyme substrate complexes commonly abbreviated as just e s complex. Now after enzyme Catala sis, it's the products that are going to be released from the active site and the enzyme is going to remain unchanged in the reaction. And so notice that after enzyme catalysis, which would be represented by this era right here. The substrate in black is being converted into the product over here, which is in green, and the products are commonly abbreviated with just a peek, but notice that the enzyme is actually unaltered. It is unchanged by the end of the reaction. And so the enzyme still takes on the original form that it had before the reaction even took place. And so this is what we mean by the enzyme being unchanged. And because the enzyme is unchanged, it means that it can continuously catalyzed this reaction over and over and over again to continuously make Mawr and Mawr product over time. And so this here concludes our introduction to the enzyme substrate complex and as we move forward, will be able to talk about some mawr enzyme binding factors. So I'll see you all in our next video.

