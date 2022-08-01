Sigma bond vs. pi bond, which is stronger?

There's two differences here with this energy diagram that I've drawn here. Okay, well, one is that notice that the bomb length is different. Okay, so it turns out that for a pie bond, is the bond length gonna be shorter or is it gonna be longer? It turns out that it's gonna be shorter, and that's gonna be important later. So I want you guys to know that a signal bond, I mean that a single bond is gonna be longer and a pi bon is gonna be shorter. Okay, Another thing to keep in mind is that Check it out. These numbers have changed. Okay, So if I were to ask you about you know, this interaction if I were to say which one is more stable? Okay, a single bond where I only have one region of overlap or a double bond where I have to regions of overlap. Which one would you say is overall More stable. And it turns out that obviously the double bond is overall more stable because it actually saves even more energy than the one on top. It saves 5 99 instead of 4. 36. Okay, so the double bond is going to is going to basically save more energy by becoming a doula pawn. But now there's just one more thing I need to point out, which is this. It turns out, as I'm gonna explain in the next topic, that a double bond is not just made out of pie orbital. It's actually made out of I'm sorry. A pie bond. A double bond is made out of a pie and a signal bond. Okay, so it turns out that a double bond has a pie bond and a signal bond in it. So now I have something else. Thio. I have another question for you guys. We said that the energy gained from the signal bond was 36. And now I'm saying that the energy gained from a Sigma and Pi because there's a double bond is 5 99. Okay, So if I want to ask you which of the two types of bonds okay is more stable, the pie bond or the signal bond? The answer would be that the Sigma Bond is actually a lot more stable. Why? Because the signal bond is 436 killer jewels out of 5 99. Okay, so think about it. Like this. 5 99 is the combination of both the energy gained from the Sigma and of the pie. Okay, so if I were to subtract 5 99 and 4. 36 from that, what you would get is that on Lee, 163 kg jewels are being saved by the pie bond, and then 4 36 is being saved by the Sigma bond. So this kind of brings up something that is a little bit tricky, but that you guys need to know for this conceptual questions. If a professor asks which one is stronger a double bonder single single bond, you say double because the double is the sigma and the pie. But if the professor asks you which one is stronger a signal bond or a pie bond, then please say the Sigma Bond because the signal bond is the one that contributes more to the overall strength of the bond. Does that make more sense now? I hope it does. I know it was a little bit confusing, but just leave me a question. If anything, I'd love toe. I'd love to help you understand it more. Okay, so let's move on to the next topic.

