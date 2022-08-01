Ruining Organometallics

really quickly. I just want to talk about this blank space that we didn't fill out. I just wanna let you guys know that because organa metallics are strong nuclear files, that means that they're also gonna be able to react as strong bases. Okay, When you're strong nuclear file, you can usually directed a strong base. And that means you're good at pulling off. What? Protons. Remember that nuclear file is the Lewis definition. That means you're good electron pair donor. Okay, But when I say base, that's Bonds. Said Lowry. What I'm saying is that you're going to be a great proton, except er Okay, so how does that plans of things? Why is that important? Because you have to be aware of cross reactions with acidic hydrogen. So let's see that happen. Organo metallic rm. Right. Remember that. We've been using arm all day to me or get a metallic, and I introduce it to a molecule with and alcohol. Okay. And I introduced these to each other. Um, let's say that I want the organo metallic to react at some other part of the molecule. Okay, well, this would be a problem for me, Okay? The reason is because you guys might remember the hydrogen on alcohol is acidic. Okay, that's gonna be a problem, because my are is basic. It has a negative charge. So what you're gonna wind up getting is a mechanism where you're negative, winds up pulling off the H and attaching a negative charge to the O. And what you wind up getting is something that we consider a ruined organo metallic. Where you're going to get is an O negative. Okay? And then that's gonna be attached to, um, basically, it's just gonna be our h. So all we did here is we just protein ated the our group. And usually we don't want to Just protein eighth e argue. We wanted to react with something else, like an electro file. So this would be a really bad idea. Bad, sad face. Okay, Because I don't want just to get a negative charge and appropriated. Eight are what I'd prefer to get is to react with an electro file. Okay, e plus. Okay, so all I'm trying to say here is that you have to be very careful. About what? About alcohol's water, um, in particular. And then obviously car looks like acid stuff like that. All of these things you have to be very careful about because they have acidic hydrogen that can ruin that can mess up your organa metallic. And this is what we consider ruined. Okay, Even in your book, it's gonna talk about how ruining how you can ruin inorganic metallic by introducing it to one of those three things or just some kind of acidic proton, some kind of proton that has a plus charge. Okay, guys. So I just wanted to go over that really quick. Let's move on to the next topic.

