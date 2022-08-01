Comparing hydrocarbon acidity

alright guys. So the only way to solve this is just to draw the conjugate basis of both and see what they look like. So at this point, we've done this a few times. I'm just going to draw the negative charge because we know that after you donate a proton, you get an electron pair so you would get a negative charge here. Hope that's fair. And then notice that on this molecule we actually have two different sites that air not fully conjugated, so it could actually have come. The negative charge could be on the top or on the bottom. Either one you choose is fine. But no matter what, that's where you would want to draw the negative charge to compare the sites. Now What I would ask is are the stability ease of these molecules similar at this point? What do you think the stability of the first one could be categorized as, Let's say, this is molecule A. It's what kind of molecule it's aromatic and then molecule B is what kind of molecule What do you think? Is it also aromatic? No, Guys, this can't be aromatic because one of the carbons is still SP three hybridized with two hydrogen with four bonds for Sigma bonds. So this is still gonna be non aromatic. Okay. So even though that negative charge might have helped with Hucles rule, we're still missing. Ah, fully conjugated ring. So this is still non aromatic. So the answer is No. No, right. They would not be expected. Type similar facilities. No molecule. A is more acidic do to having and aromatic conjugate base. Okay, I don't have to mention the conjugate based for molecule B because it's assumed that it's not gonna be aromatic molecule A is. I'll take myself. I was screaming for a second molecule. A is the one that has an aromatic conjugate base molecule. B doesn't have that, so it must not be a stable. Okay, so anyway, guys, I hope that helps to clarify the role of air Metis City in acidity. So let's move onto the next topic

