The 7 Rules of Drawing Molecular Orbitals

now that we know how to draw atomic Orbital's, I want to take things one step further and show you guys how atomic orbital's can be turned into molecular Orbital's. So guys here are seven rules for drawing Molecular Orbital's and just a heads up. You're not gonna find these rules anywhere because I made most of them up trying to look at all the different types of molecular Orbital's you might have to arrange and figuring out rules that would work for all of them. Now some of them are gonna be so straightforward, you know that you're not gonna need toe look all seven rules, but I just put the seven rules there, just in case you get to really complicated one. You don't know where to start. You could follow these rules and always know what to do. So let's go ahead and start with Rule number one, the simplest rule, which says that the number of total molecular orbital energy states should be equal to the total number of atomic orbital's. So if you have three atomic orbital's, you should have three molecular orbital's of different energy, pretty straightforward. Next one orbital of your molecular orbital's should never change phases. So what that means is that we're going to see that as thes molecular orbital increase in energy. Some of the orbital's will start to flip, but one orbital should always stay the same, so that could be any orbital you want. But I prefer that to be the first one because it just makes an easy reference to always see. Look at the first one to say that one is not going to change phases as energy increases. The last orbital, however, must do the opposite. It must always be changing phases with each increasing energy level, so you must always be flipping it back and forth for the number of nodes in your molecular. Orbital's must always begin at zero. So your first molecular orbital should have zero nodes and then increased with increased by one with each increasing energy level. So the more energy levels you have, you would just increase the number of nodes by one each time until you get to the very last energy love state. Five. Your notes should be as symmetrical as possible. Sometimes you're trying to fit three nodes into a molecular orbital, and you say, why can't I just put the three notes on this side and then zero notes on the other side. That's not the way it works. What you want to do is you want to space out your notes as symmetrically as possible. When in doubt, sometimes when a molecular orbital gets complicated. Like, for example, if you're doing eight atomic orbital's and you're trying to turn it into Molecular Orbital's, you're gonna get a lot of orbital's there. And when in doubt, you could actually draw a sine wave, Um, from a fake Adam zero to a fake Adam N Plus one. I'll show you how to do this, and this helps you to balance out your nodes evenly because you're using a sine wave system toe. Balance out your nodes, but we'll do that. We'll probably do that for more complicated example. Six. If a node passes through an orbital, so let's say that a node of your sine wave passes directly through an orbital. You must delete that orbital okay, so that orbital should not exist because by definition, if it's a node, electrons cannot exist there, so no electrons should be in that orbital. And then finally, once you have everything drawn. Fill the molecular orbital according to the rules of electron configuration, which would be off about principle. You have to build up Pauli exclusion. You can only put two electrons in each orbital and hunts rule. You have to fill degenerate or equal energy Orbital's one at a time symmetrically cool. So let's go ahead and try to do the next the following exam.

