Predict the products

Alright, guys, let's start off by drawing this Esther out because I hate working with condensed formulas, so let's just not hopeful. So I'm going to draw this out like this. My key tone Stage two C o r. So it's gonna be 00 e t. So that is a Cito acidic Esther. Okay, Now, the first free agent I'm reacting with is O C two h five. Is this a good base to use to informant easily on this die carbon? Neil, what do you think? Okay, guys. So remember that we said that you want to make sure that you're our group is the same between your Esther and your oxide, or you're going to get what, a transit stare? Ification. Right. So, is this a good choice? Yes, it is. Guys, Ethel and C two h five are the same thing. It's just different ways of writing it. Sorry, that was a little tricky, right? So it's fine. This is a good base to use this exactly what I want to use. So my first reaction is going to be that the oh grabs one of the h is and forms and in late here. Okay, now that easily. Let me see if I could do this down a little bit. I can't. So this easily is now going to react with my alcohol. Hey, lied. And my alcohol. Hey, lied. Looks like this. So again, it's br Oh, b are. Okay, so this easily is gonna do a backside attack. Let's not really backside attack. Let's do a backside on one of the bro means, and it's going to give me this. Move it up a little bit, so it's gonna give me Carbonell carbon L o A t. Plus, I've got this huge chain attached, so that's gonna be 012 b are. Okay, so now that whole thing is attached. Okay, Now look at my third re agent. Usually we would be thinking, Okay, let's tick our box late. I mean, let's hydrolyzed IndyCar Boxley. But no, I'm reacting with a second equivalent of face. What's that going to do? Well, guys, I've got one more proton there that can react, so I'm gonna take my base, and I'm gonna make an in late there. Okay? Now what's gonna happen? Guys that anally conduced another backside attack. Okay, so what we're gonna get is now a compound that looks like this with now. What does it have? Well, it has. It's a ring, right? It's gonna be a ring of what size? Well, to count out the size of a ring, I always start from nuclear file to electrify. Also, I would say guys that's gonna make a six member ID ring coming off of the middle like this were you guys just have to tell me if I'm missing anything. So this is 123456 Are there any atoms I should change? Anything I should add. Should I add a br? Okay, so I heard loud and clear. I need to change the four to an oxygen. Right. So let's do that. You'd be surprised how much I can hear over the Interwebs. Okay, well, see how the br guys the beer is just a leaving group, so I'm just gonna put plus b r negative. I don't need that. Okay. Excellent. So what's next? Guy that says now we're gonna use water and acid. What's that going to do? That's gonna do? Ah. Hydraulic distraction on my Esther that's going to give me this carb oxalic acid instead of Esther. Okay, so that's what my age three or plus does. And then heat. What is he going to do, Guys? He is gonna de car Boxley. Meaning that I take that entire car. Looks like acid off. Okay, if you're curious about the mechanism for that, definitely search D card box elation and what you're gonna get is that now that whole thing is gone. So that means the sick from a ring is just coming straight off of this Alfa Carbon. And that's it. It's gonna be that plus co two. And that's going to give us our final answer. So once again. So this was actually what This was a cyclo calculation reaction. Because I reacted with a die. Hey, lied And two equivalents of face and I was able to get a ring quote, right. Awesome, guys. So let's move on to the next set of videos.

Hide transcripts