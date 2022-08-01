Unusual Acidity of the Alpha Carbon

Hey, guys, In this video, I'm going to introduce two very important new concepts that we need to know for this section. And that's the concept of Alfa carbons and taught memorization. So previously to this chapter, we've discussed how Carbonell carbons are very reactive because they have a partial positive on them. And so far, we've always been talking about reactions at the carbon carbon. What turns out that carbon eels have another reactive component other than the carbon carbon? This is evidenced by P. K s. Okay, Now, you know, it's been a long time since your acid and base chapter in or go one. But does anyone happen to remember What is the peak? A oven S p three hybridized C h bond. Okay, basically an Al Kaine. Do you remember what the Pekka is of? Just a typical Al cane. Okay, I heard someone say Great job. It's been forever since he's mentioned that it's 50. Okay, if you said 45 anything above its 50 it's something really high. Something crazy high. So the acidity of a normal Al Kane is 50. But Alfa carbons are uniquely a sick Alfa carbons don't have a PKF 50. Guess what? They're Pekka is 20. What is responsible for this crazy difference? Just you guys know this on a log scale. So that means that it's 10 to the 30 times more acidic than out came. That's an indescribable number. Okay, that's a huge, huge number. So what could possibly be, you know, responsible for this difference? Okay, The answer is taught memorization, and that's what we're gonna show. I'm gonna show you guys in the next video.

