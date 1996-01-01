Draw the structures (using chair conformations of pyranoses) of the following disaccharides. (a) 4-O-(a-d-glucopyranosyl)-d-galactopyranose (b) a-d-fructofuranosyl-b-d-mannopyranoside (c) 6-O-(b-d-galactopyranosyl)-d-glucopyranose

Verified Solution

