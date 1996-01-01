24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals
Problem 23e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw the structures (using chair conformations of pyranoses) of the following disaccharides. (a) 4-O-(a-d-glucopyranosyl)-d-galactopyranose (b) a-d-fructofuranosyl-b-d-mannopyranoside (c) 6-O-(b-d-galactopyranosyl)-d-glucopyranose
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
46
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monosaccharides - Forming Cyclic Hemiacetals with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice