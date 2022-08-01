Nitrile Nomenclature

Let's learn how to name night trials. So, guys, night trials are honestly the easiest functional group to name because there's nothing tricky about them. All you're gonna do is you're gonna take the name of your al cane chain, and you're gonna add the Suffolk's Night trial to the name. Guess what? You're not even going to drop the E, so don't don't drop the e. Just literally add the word and I trial at the end. Okay? Substitue INTs are named using numbers. Okay, They're located using numbers. Okay, so in this case, this would be a five carbon chain that has a night trial group on it. So this would be panting NYT, trial notice that I kept the e don't drop it, because then it's gonna look weird, right? Panting night trial, and that's it. So we've got a practice problem. Go ahead and see if you can name it. Yeah, if you could name it and then I'll give you the answer.

