(••) IN THE CHEMICAL LITERATURE In 1973, Caine and Tuller reported a synthesis of racemic oplapanone, a sesquiterpene isolated from Oplopanax japonicus (a deciduous shrub) involving a reaction we learned in this chapter. Predict the product of the reaction shown. (Caine, D.; Tuller, F. N. J. Org. Chem. 1973, 38, 3663.)

<IMAGE>