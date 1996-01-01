10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
Problem 10.60
(••) IN THE CHEMICAL LITERATURE In 1973, Caine and Tuller reported a synthesis of racemic oplapanone, a sesquiterpene isolated from Oplopanax japonicus (a deciduous shrub) involving a reaction we learned in this chapter. Predict the product of the reaction shown. (Caine, D.; Tuller, F. N. J. Org. Chem. 1973, 38, 3663.)
<IMAGE>
