General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.

All right, guys, we just talked about how you can use acquis acid toe. Add alcohol's two double bonds, threw acid catalyzed hydration. But it turns out that there's actually more than one way to add alcohol sexual bonds, and that's actually a huge focus of this section. So I'm gonna do now is I'm gonna show you guys an alternate reaction that we could use that also adds alcohol's two double bonds, and it's called Oxy Mercure ation dimmer curation. So, first of all we're gonna notice is that this is just a really long name for a reaction. So I personally like to shorten it, and I always call it instead of that long name. I usually just call it Oxy Mark. And that's fine. If you just say oxi Merck. That just means it's oxy, Mercury ation, dimmer curation or reduction to Fine. Okay, so in general, what do we see? Like, what's the general regions that we use for this we're gonna find is that you have a double bond, Of course, And then we're gonna react it with this weird re agent. That's a mercury with two acetate or Seattle groups on it. Okay, so that's with O A. C means it means a Seattle groups. And I'll show you what that looks like in a second. So you have that any of water. So this is really the first step, and this is called the Oxy Mercure ation step. Now, if you're confused like how you remember this, well, eventually you are gonna need to memorize this. But one way that I like to maybe make it simpler is that notice that the word Oxy Mercure ation has mercury in it Mercury and notice that the re agent of Oxy Mercure ation is h g, which is mercury. So whenever you just see the h g, you automatically know this is an oxy mercury ation. In fact, we won't see any other reactions with mercury until order to. So you're pretty safe that if it's a mercury, that's oxy mark. Okay, then the second step of this is to react with any BH four and some kind of base like any Ohh. This is called the reduction step or the dimmer curation step. Okay, now, typically, that's the way things work when you have something above the arrow on something on below it that could either mean that you have a region and it solve it or that you just have a two step reaction. Sometimes you're gonna see these written a separate steps, like one and two. But sometimes you just see it written without the numbers. And you're just supposed to know that what's on top of the arrow is the Oxy mark part. What's at the bottom is the reduction part. Okay, Regardless, we're gonna learn thes re agents. Don't worry. But regardless, look what happens. We still get and alcohol. So let's go ahead and look at the general features of this mechanism. So basically, the intermediate for Oxy Merck is not going to be the same as hydration instead of being carbo cat. And what it's gonna be is what we call a bridged. Well, I okay, and that's gonna be a big deal. When it comes to predicting products, that's actually gonna matter a lot. Okay, the stereo chemistry here is actually gonna matter. It's gonna be decided decisively. Anti. Okay. So what that means is that anti stereo chemistry is the same way of saying that at the end you're gonna get trans products. Okay, so if you ever hear me say anti? That just means that at the end you're gonna expect your alcohol and your H two b trans to each other. Okay? And like I just told you guys, the products are alcohol's. Okay, so now let's come to the last two fax. Would we expect there to be rearrangements in this mechanism? Remember that rearrangements happened when we have carbo Catalans? Do we have a carbo Karan? No. So it turns out that this reaction is actually not gonna have any rearrangements because it doesn't have any car. Boquerones. I'm just gonna write that right here. No, Carbo Karan, in case there's actually no way for it to rearrange it all. Finally, is it gonna follow Mark Avnet. Cauvery geochemistry? Yes, it is more common, cause rules still gonna apply. Even though it's not a cargo carrying, it's still gonna apply. All right, so now when we look down at her general product, it actually makes sense. But it looks like notice that what I have Oops. Just a second notice that I have is that once again, this is my Markov Nankov location, and I attached my alcohol to it. Okay, so my alcohol is gonna go. Markov Makov. On top of that notice that the H that I added on the other side is going towards the dash and the O. H. Is going on the wedge. What that means is that I have a Markov Nick Aww, anti alcohol. Does that make sense? Because basically, it's markovic off because it wants the most stable location. It's anti because my h and the O. H that I added our trans to each other. And it's an alcohol, all right, So even if you didn't know the full mechanism, you could still predict the products just based on these fax. But obviously we need to know the mechanism, so let's go ahead and get started with that.

