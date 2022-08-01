Brady's Reagent

so there was a lot going on on that benzene molecule, but there was only one part of it that could react with the key tone and that waas the hydrazine. So this is just a derivative of hydrazine. Okay, in fact, this molecule is actually it's called 24 d n P, and it's actually used as Brady's test. So this is a molecule that you might actually use in your organic chemistry lab this semester, because it's a very famous test to test for key toned. What happens is that when you make the Fennel hydro zone product, that fennel hydro zone will precipitate out of the solution, and it usually precipitates like a yellow orange red color. If you get that precipitate, you have a key tone present. So this is actually a test that's used to detect key tones. Let's see what the federal Hydro zone product would look like. Well, we know that. I mean, obviously I'm not going to draw the whole mechanism because that's not what this questions asking, just asking to predict the product so I would go ahead and I would draw my I mean, but I need to attach the hydro zone part and the fact it's gonna be a fennel hydro zone. So I'm gonna add and h Okay, let's see what else attached to it. Well, we've got a benzene ring, okay? And that benzene ring has two Nitro groups. Let's add those and 02 and 02 and that would be it. That's your molecule. Okay, so this is basically a fennel hydra zone, right? Fennel hydro zone. And in fact, it's a 24 dying nitro fennel hydro zone. Right, because this is the two four Die Nitro part right two and four. So do you think you can figure out where the name comes from? It's 24 Die Nitro Federal Hydro. So that's why it's called 24 d N p. It's a great example of an Emmy derivative, and it's actually a reaction that you might see later this semester. So if it comes up, you'll say, Hey, I learned that at clutch. Maybe you could tell your lab partners that they'll know about clutch to, and more people know about us. Awesome. All right, so let's move on to the next topic

