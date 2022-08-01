Provide the Major Product

Alright, guys. So the first step here would just be an s into a ness and two mechanism because we know that end three is going to do a backside attack. So what I would get for the first step is now end three, and that's your first step. So now we're second step pH three p N h 20 This is our try fennel philosophy and reducing agent, and this is going to give me in a mean Okay, So now I have ah, primary mean because I start off with an alcohol. Hey, Light that could do in s and two. Now, The last step, which you may or may not have known, is, uh adds a die as a group. So what this does is it's going to turn my NH two into and triple bunt and positive. Okay? It makes what's called a die as a group. Okay, Now, this is important because dyas or reactions are one of the more common applications of a means we can turn. It means directly into dyas. Oh, um, using n 02 uh, negative and hcl. Okay, but in case you didn't know that if you haven't gotten to that video yet? It's not a big deal. Okay, Awesome, guys. So I hope that I was able to make my point here, that you can actually make most of the nitrogen starting compounds that you need to get to where you want to go, which is eventually to make that primary. I mean, awesome. So let's just keep moving on.

