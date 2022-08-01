General properties of halohydrin formation.

Now I want to talk about a reaction that's so similar to hallucination that a lot of people get it confused with halogen Nation. It's just a little bit different because in this case, we're gonna be adding a halogen in the presence of water to a double bond. And this reaction is gonna be called a halo hydrant formation. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started. Basically, the general reaction is that I still have my double bond. I still have my diatonic halogen. The only difference is that I'm running this reaction in the presence of water instead of an inert solvent, I actually have water present. What that means is that the water is gonna wind up interacting and my end product is going to give me an alcohol on one side and a halogen on the other. This molecule right here is called as a functional group. It's called a halo hydrant. Okay, so let's go ahead and talk about the actual mechanism. The intermediate is once again gonna be abridged ion, just like before. The stereo chemistry is gonna be anti just like before, because any time you're opening up a three member ring, you're going to wind up getting anti products, and my product is gonna be a halo hydrant. Okay. Are there gonna be rearrangements? Nope. Okay. So no rearranging because there's no Carbonell. Whoa. Said that completely wrong. No carbon cat ion. And then finally, this actually will have Markov Nankov, um, re geochemistry. Because now I am adding two different things. So now I do have to be aware of which one goes on the more comic offside and which one goes on the ante. Markov Nick offside. But overall, we would say this is a Markov Nick Aww reaction because it's driven by the stability off the intermediate, okay?

