Formation of Enolates

So, guys, now we're gonna focus in on one of the most important intermediates for all of organic chemistry. And that's called the annihilate. Okay, So specifically in the base, catalyze Todd memorization mechanism. Right. The base catalyzed version, we form a resonant, stabilized intermediate called in Italy. Okay, let me show you. Remember that in the base catalyzed version, what winds up happening is that my own negative grabs the Alfa Proton right away. Right? So I wind up forming a double bond here and then kicking electrons up to the O. Okay, this gives me a possible resident structure. Though we're on the one hand, I have the negative charge on the, uh oh, but I could easily resonate that down to the carbon, right? Cool. And then it could resonate back up. Both of these air considered the anally anti on, and both of them are correct. But for the purposes of this section, one of these is gonna be far superior in helping us predict what a product will look like. Okay. And the one that we're gonna use is the one where the negative charge rests on the carbon. Why? Because that's gonna help us to realize that Alfa carbons in a basic solution are actually good nuclear files. Okay, that's totally different from anything else we've done with Carbon kneels before because up until this point, guys, we've been taking carbon eels, and we've been saying that they're good Electra files. Okay, that it's good to add stuff here. Okay, But now what I'm telling you is that the Alfa Carbon is actually a good nuclear file mean that the Alfa Carbon can actually do this crazy. Right? So we have a whole new set of reactions. Ah, whole new branch of carbon. Oh, chemistry opens up to us when we use immolates. Okay, so now what I want to do is I wanna use the next section to compare nuclear fill condition, which is a mechanism you should already be familiar with with what's with the mechanism of elites

