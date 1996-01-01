8. Elimination Reactions
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF. a. The concentration of both the alkyl halide and the nucleophile are tripled. b. The solvent is changed to ethanol.
