When styrene (vinylbenzene) is commercially polymerized, about 1–3% of 1,4-divinylbenzene is often added to the styrene. The incorporation of some divinylbenzene gives a polymer with more strength and better resistance to organic solvents. Explain how a very small amount of divinylbenzene has a marked effect on the properties of the polymer.
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General features of Radical Polymerization. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt