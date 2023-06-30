Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsFree Radical Polymerization
Problem 8b
When styrene (vinylbenzene) is commercially polymerized, about 1–3% of 1,4-divinylbenzene is often added to the styrene. The incorporation of some divinylbenzene gives a polymer with more strength and better resistance to organic solvents. Explain how a very small amount of divinylbenzene has a marked effect on the properties of the polymer.

