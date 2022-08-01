in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to biomolecules. Now, biomolecules are defined as organic molecules that have co violently linked hydrogen and carbon atoms, and they are essential to living organisms. Now we can tell that biomolecules are essential to living organisms because it has this bio route. Now, really, there are four primary classes of biomolecules that you all should be aware of. And these are the carbohydrates, the proteins, the nucleic acids and the lipids. And so notice down below. We're showing you some images that are used to represent the different classes of biomolecules. And so over on the far left, this image here is representing the carbo hydrates. The second one here is representing the proteins. The third one is representing nuke Laich acids. And last but not least, the fourth one over here is representing lipids now moving forward in our course and their own separate videos, we'll get to talk more about each of these different classes of biomolecules in a lot more detail. And so this here is just the introduction to these molecules and we'll get to talk more about them moving forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

