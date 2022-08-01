Functional Groups Example 1

All right. So here we have an example Problem that's asking Which functional group listed down below over here is not present in this molecule over here. And so notice that the very first functional group listed is car boxful and recall that the car box alehouse has the box in it which we know is going to store to other functional groups the Carbonnel Group and the Hydroxyl Group. And so notice Over here we have a carbon double bonded to an oxygen, and we also have a hydroxyl group branching off and sew together. When we see this format like this, we refer to it as a car box All group. So the car boxful group is present here and we can go ahead and cross it off and label it Azaz. We see right here let's label this as car box Ill uh, then moving on, which will also notice is that we have O H group extending off a carbon. And so the O. H recall is going to be the hydroxy group because it has the oxy in it for the oxygen and the hydro for the hydrogen. And so this here is going to be a hydroxyl group on DSO because ah hydroxyl group is here. We can go ahead and cross off Option C as well and then recall that amino groups are going to have a nitrogen atom in them. And so notice that the nitrogen atom is right here and this here represents the amino group. And so the only one that is not present here is going to be the soft hydro group which recall has a sulfur atom and hydrogen atom. But there are no sulfur atoms at all throughout here. So this is going to be the one that is not present in the molecule. So we can go ahead and indicate that be here is the correct answer for this example. And that concludes examples. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts