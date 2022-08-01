in this video, we're going to talk about yet another digestive organ l of the Endo Membrane System, and that is the Central Vac. You'll now the central Vac. You'll is a large membrane enclosed vesicles found inside of plant cells and so central vac U ALS. They are not found in animal cells. They're really only found in plant cells now Central vac. You'll they actually have ah lot of different types of functions. But those functions include degrading and recycling molecules, so they're part of the digestive organelles. For that reason now, other functions of the central Vac. You'll include filling up with water to exert what's known as turker pressure against the cell membrane. So let's take a look at our image down below to get a better understanding here of this central vacuole. So over here on the left hand side, notice that we're showing you our representation of ah, plant cell and recall Central vac U als. They're really only found in plant cells, not an animal cells. And so you can see the central vacuole is this blue structure that we see right? Uh, here. Okay. And we have it labeled as the central vac you'll and so over here on the right hand side, we're showing you some other representation of plant on plant cells. And so notice that in this image over here notice that water is actually leaving the cell. We have the arrows going in a direction where the water is leaving the cell. And so notice that the plant cells plasma membrane, which is right here. It's not really exerting any pressure onto the cell wall, and the cell wall is the surrounding wall that you see right here. And so the plasma membrane or the cell membrane, which we have in red. When water is leaving the sell, it doesn't exert pressure on the cell wall, and so that means that it's going to have very, very low ter ger pressure over here. And so when a plant has low turker pressure, it's not going to be in a healthy state, and so that can cause a plant toe wilt like this wilted plant that we see here. And so ultimately this could lead to a cell dying. Now, over here on the right hand side, notice that we're showing you the arrows going into the cell, showing that water is going into the cell and filling the cell up with water. And so one of the roles of the central vacuole is to fill up and store water. And what you'll notice is that with all of this water going into the plant cell, the cell's plasma membrane is expanded and you could see the cells. Plasma membrane is being traced right here in red, and, uh, I'll do it here with a thicker color so you can see it easier. It's being right here in red is where the plasma membrane here, and so the plasma membrane is right up against the cell wall. And so the plasma membrane is exerting pressure on the cell wall, which means that when water is going into the plant cell, there is going to be high ter ger pressure. And so tiger pressure can allow plants to be up right and toe have their normal, healthy structure. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to Central Vac U ALS, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward throughout our course. So I'll see you on our next video

