Microbiology17. BiotechnologyDideoxy Sequencing

Dideoxy Sequencing

Jason Amores Sumpter
In this video we're going to begin our lesson on Di di oxy sequencing. And so Di di oxy sequencing is going to be a specific DNA sequencing method or technique that uses D. D. N. T. P. S. Or die de oxy nucleotides as elongation terminators in order to help determine the sequence of the D. N. A. Now, di di oxy sequencing was actually first discovered way back in 1977 by a scientist named Frederick Sanger. And for that reason sometimes it is commonly referred to as just Sanger sequencing. And really this was the first method of DNA sequencing that uses these Di di oxy nucleotides. And so we'll be able to talk more about this Di di oxy sequencing and singer sequencing as we continue to move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
Dideoxy Sequencing
Components of Dideoxy Sequencing
Chain-Termination PCR
Determining the DNA Sequence from a Gel
