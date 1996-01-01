Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Microbiology4. WaterProperties of Water- Density
Multiple Choice

Solid substances are normally more dense than liquid substances. However, solid ice is LESS dense than liquid water. Why is this characteristic of solid ice important for life?

a) This characteristic allows lakes to freeze solid.

b) This characteristic allows the surface water of lakes to freeze.

c) This characteristic ensures that salt water does not freeze.

d) This characteristic is not important for life.

661
3
4:10m

Watch next

Master Properties of Water- Density with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
04:10
Properties of Water- Density
Jason Amores Sumpter
716
7
02:13
Properties of Water- Density Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
444
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.