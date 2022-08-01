Diesters (Dieckmann Condensation)

So guys wanna die, Esther cycle ises and self condensates. The product is gonna be a cyclic beta keto, ester. And this just makes sense because beta Keto Ester is always the product of a place in. But now it's gonna be a ring because it's intra molecular. Now, chemist just had to make this overly complicated. And apparently the guy that discovered this specific cycle ization was called Dykeman. So this is also called a Dyckman condensation. But don't get too hung up on the name, because really, all it is is an intra molecular clasing. Okay, so, intra molecular place an indictment on the same thing. All right, Awesome. So once again, we're gonna determine were to form immolates based on or if we should, based on if we could make a five or six members ring So Esther's air a little bit more simple because I don't have, like, possibilities on both sides. I only have really won. Would that really make sense? Would that give me ah, five or six member ID ring if it attacked the other Esther like this? Let's see. One, 23450 that's perfect. Six members rang. We know that's gonna be favored. Okay, So what I'm gonna do is draw the rest of the mechanism, which would be oh, facing up. Okay. And once again, since I was six member ring, I'm gonna draw my six my six numbers. I'm going to start at this corner, and I'm gonna move my way around counterclockwise. And guys, Really, you can start wherever you want, but that's just the way that I like to do it. Okay, so now I'm wondering what's missing in the different places, and let's even just do the whole mechanism. So at this point of the mechanism, what's missing? Well, it looks like one is missing. And Esther. So let's add, that one is missing this whole Esther thing. What else? Six is missing Two things, right? Six is missing and o negative. And it's missing an o 80. Perfect. So now that looks like it's correctly drawn. I'm gonna race the numbers because we know we did it right. So, guys, do you know what the next step of this mechanism is? What's the next step? The next step is that I have to kick out the leaving group so I would reform the key tone and kick out the E t. And what that's going to give me is a compound that now looks like this l e t and oops. Yeah, and then ketone. Okay, So what I'm wondering is, guys, did I get the right compound? Because remember that whenever you gotta Dykman a Dyckman should always yield. Ah, cyclic beta Keto. Ester. So is this a cyclic compounds? Yes. Is it a beta Keto? Ester? Well, I still have a nester, and I still have a key to one of the beta. So yes, this is correct. Cool. Right. So intra molecular got to get used to it in this chapter. Okay? This isn't the last time it's gonna come up. It's gonna come up again. I'm warning you, so get good at it now. All right, so let's move on to the next topic.

