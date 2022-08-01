Understanding the properties of E1.

So now you guys know to expect s and one and the one at the same time. Let's just go ahead and fill out some really quick facts about this. And I expect this part to be really easy for you guys, because we've already done this for s and one. And it turns out that the one in E one stands for the same thing. E one stands for elimination Union molecular. Okay, that means that in terms of rate kinetics, everything is gonna be very similar. So do I want a strong or a weak I want a week because I don't want to do I don't want the nuclear fall to attack first. I wanna make my leaving group. Okay. Is my leaving groups substituted, Highly substituted or un substituted, highly substituted because this is going to make good carville cat ions. Okay, so that's what I want. My transition state or my reaction coordinate would be an intermediate, not a transition state, because intermediates, carbo caravans or intermediates, This would be a two step reaction because I have a slow step in a fast step. What's my slow step? My slow stuff. Just you guys know right here. That's my slow step. Okay? And then my fast step is once I've made that Korbel cat ion, I could either attack it directly with an S and one or I could do a beta elimination with an e one. But regardless, both of those air fast steps, because once a carbon county and is made is very, very easy to attack it. Cool eso then a little bit more. The reads as I told you guys would be uni molecular. What does that mean? Do you guys remember? It's the same thing that I meant in S. And one. What that means is that if I increase the amount of nuclear file, let's say I have 10 times the amount of nuclear file. Will that increase the rate of my reaction? No, because it's like I said with that analogy, where the factory makes Carvel Catalan's one at a time. And then there's, like, tons of boxes just laying around that someone's packing, making boxes. Okay, in order to ship the product, I don't need more boxes. I need more carbon Catalans. So if I were to double the amount of boxes that I have, I'm still not gonna have more products to ship out, okay? And it's the same thing with this. The only thing that changes the rate is how fast I could make carbon cat ions, which that's gonna be the leaving group, not the nuclear file. So that means that my rate is gonna be just believing group. Okay? And then finally, the stereo chemistry is gonna be I'm just gonna put here. Doesn't matter. Okay. Remember that. Oops, that's ugly. Remember that you had antico planer for E two. Anti complainer does not apply for anyone. Why? Because remember that for e to my leaving group was still attached and then had a beta hydrogen. But in e one, guess where my leaving group is? It's out in solution. It already dissociated because remember, you made a positive charge on that positive charge. It doesn't matter where it gets attacked from. It doesn't have any stereo chemistry that it needs. So you don't worry about Antico planner. So if you want even to be more clear, does put no antico planner. Okay, so I hope that makes sense to you guys Now, Now you know that your mind is filled with a bunch of mechanism. So we're gonna do some practice of this, and then later on, obviously, I have to teach you guys when you use which mechanism. And that's gonna be the whole purpose behind this awesome flow chart that I'm going to show you guys at the end of today's lesson. All right, so let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts