Identifying Types of Stereoisomers

identify and label all of the possible stereo I summers of Aldo Tetro sauce, um, as an anti MERS dia stereo MERS or EP Immers of each other. Cool. So let's go ahead and start off with the new definition, which is a bombers. And then we'll move on to the other definitions that we know from the Cairo ality section of this textbook. So which ones here would be embalmers of each other? Remember, FMR has to defer at Onley one carbon, so these two would be a plumber's. Everything that I'm gonna put with Blue Arrows is gonna be in September. So I'm gonna put here blue is equal toe Palmer. Cool. So those would be bombers, these would be a plumber's oops. And that's actually pretty much it. Those are the only FMR is that we see now. What does it mean to be an Indian team? Er, remember that in Oh, that's not how you spell that. Remember that in any anti Um, er has all of the carol centers changed so you can't have any of the same. They have toe have changed completely so well, some financing MERS that I see are these. That's in Indian team because I see that the 20 H is used to face to the right and now they faced with left. I also see that these are Indian teamers. Cool e think I see another FMR guys e c Samora Palmer's? So what else was in a primer here? This is an EP immer, right? Because what I notice is that here, these two are the same. But in the top, they changed, right? So those were embalmers as well. And it looks like these a two d are also related as farmers. Cool. So there might be more relationships, guys, I'm gonna keep looking at them as we keep going through this. Okay? So I don't see any more in the A teamers, though. So I'm gonna move on to the next definition, which is dying Hysteria MERS. So which of these air die astronomers? Actually, guys, every September, by definition, is a dye astrium Er so it's gonna be all the same arrows as farmers. Yeah, Now you might be saying Okay, Johnny. Well, if they're the same thing, why? We have two different words for the same thing. Well, guys, this molecule happens toe the definitions of die. Astronomers and farmers happen to be the same because it's so small. But if it was bigger, you would actually have die. Astronomers they're not Emerse. Okay, In this case, since there's only two Carl centers, they happen to line up perfectly. But if you had three Carl centers, then it would be possible to have a di Astrium or that isn't Epivir, that it changed at one position and it would be possible to have a die Astrium or that is not nippy more because it changed it to different positions. Okay, so just so you know, um, in this case, they happen to have the same definition, but they won't always. I don't see any other relationships that we missed. So I think this question is over with good job. Let's move on to the next video

Hide transcripts