Predicting Electrocyclic Products

predict the product of the following electricity click reaction and label. The reaction is either Conroe auditory or destroyed a torrey. So, guys, where should we start? In the same exact place that we started off with last with the thermal electricity Click reaction. Let's see if my pay still works. Oh, hell, yeah, that I got lucky that time so my paste is still working. So I didn't have to draw all my orbital's from scratch. If you haven't drawn these yet, feel free to positive video until you're ready. So we have to fill in our orbital's. And I'm gonna rush through it because you guys should be pros at filling in the orbital's for a dying. At this point, Orbital's don't change these orbital's keep flip flopping and then I fill in my nodes. Cool, Awesome! And we know that we would have our size site one side too. Cy three and psy four. And we know that we would have two electrons in each of side one inside, too. Now, what's gonna happen in the presence of light is that we're gonna kick it up a notch literally, and we're gonna take one of these electrons and excited two Cy three, meaning that my new homo is going to be side three. And what this means is that now, when I draw my three dimensional representation of this molecule, I have to draw side three and not side, too. So let's go ahead and check it out. Let's try to draw a three dimensional representation so it's gonna look something like this like this. And then, like this. Cool, let's trawl are orbital's in one to three and four. Let's also draw our substitue INTs, which should be facing in on the same plane. Cool, in this case because my subsistence air in there in on the same plane. Another way to think about this is that you could draw them into the page out of the page. So that means that this one should be coming out of the page, right, and this one should be going into the page. Cool, Awesome. So now it's fill in our orbital's. And since this is Cy three, that means that this one should be shaded at the bottom. These two should be shaded at the top, and then this one should also be shaded at the bottom So when we go to make our new Sigma Bond, how would we want to rotate this guy? So what we want to do, What we need to do is we're gonna need to rotate dis Rhoda Torrey, right? So that we can get two of the same and overlapping. So that means if this one goes clockwise, this one must go counterclockwise, right? And what that's gonna do is it's gonna form a new thing that looks like this. And I didn't draw this last time, but I'll draw it here really quick. These orbital's will look like this. Now we're now the dark parts are here and here, and the light parts are in the middle. I have a double bond here. I can ignore the other orbital's because they're just sitting there. And then where are my substitute Wint's? Well, let's look at the first one. Okay, The first one is going into the page, and now it is rotating down. So that means that it should be facing down. Cool. Awesome. Now notice that the one on the top was coming out of the page. It's coming out of the page, and what I notice is that it's also rotating down right? So it's coming out of the page and it's rotating down as well. So what that means is that it should face down here. And what that means is that my final product should look like this double bond, dash and dash isn't that cool? And that would be our product. Now the question is, Are there one? Is there one product or are there two products? Should I also draw the product of the other direction? If we would have had gone, one was counterclockwise and clockwise with them both on wedges. The answer is no. There's no an anti more because this is a nice oh compound. So there's Onley one product. You should not draw the other one with wedges because the same exact molecule and your professor could technically give you points off because you drew the same molecule twice. Makes your professor think that you don't know what's going on, and you don't wanna do that. Great. And now we just have to load label this rotation. I'll label it on the equilibrium arrows here. This is what we would consider to be dis road territory because they went in different directions. Isn't that cool? Awesome guys. So now, at this point, you should feel very comfortable with drawing the products off both a thermal and a photochemical electricity. Click reaction. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

