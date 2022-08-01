MO Theory of Photochemical Electrocyclics

Hey, everyone. In this video, we're going to discuss a type of Paris cyclic reaction called a photochemical electricity click reaction. So photochemical electricity click reactions are simply gonna be intra molecular perry cyclic reactions in which one pie bond is destroyed after a light activated cyclic mechanism. I know that's a mouthful, but you guys should already be really comfortable with all those key terms. It's intra molecular because all electricity click reactions air intra molecular. It destroys one pi bon because all electricity, quick reactions destroy one pi bon, and it's light activated because we're using photochemical energy. So here's an example. We have a molecule that is reacting with itself in the presence of light to form a new ring, and we are changing one pipe on in the process. We start off with three and we end up with two. And this mechanism would be the same exact mechanism for the thermal conversion electricity quick reaction because nothing has changed. All that's gonna happen is that you're gonna form a new Sigma bond and then go through the rest of your concerted mechanism. And basically, in the meantime, you get you make you exchange one sigma bond for one pipe on. Cool. Awesome. So, by the way, just want to throw this out there. Every single conjugated Pauline is capable of doing this. So it's not unique to specific types. Any Pauline could do this, But the stereo chemistry does depend on frontier molecular orbital theory. So we're gonna be doing We're gonna not focus too much on the general mechanism because that's the easy part. We know we're gonna form a ring. We're gonna focus more on the idea of homo on Bloom Oh, frontier orbital's so that we can figure out what the stereo chemistry of the product will be. Okay, now something that is unique to a photochemical electricity click reaction is that light is gonna be involved in exciting ground state electrons and kicking them up one energy level. So it's gonna take those electrons in their ground state, and it's gonna move them toe. Ah, higher energy states. So usually that means we're going to go from a bonding sigh to an anti bonding sigh. And that means that your homo and your loom oh, orbital's are going to change. And since the stereo chemistry oven electricity, click reaction is dependent on understanding the homo orbital. That means that we need to take light into account is going to change the identity of the Homo molecular orbital. Okay, so let's go ahead and look here at just basically a dying, which is a very simple example. And before we even start, why don't we fill in what the molecular orbital's would look like for a dying? Just remember, I'm just gonna go through this very quickly because this is not the point of this video, but very quickly. The first one doesn't change. The last one always changes and my notes keep increasing. So this would be one node and this would be two nodes and this would be three notes. Cool! Awesome. So what we know about a typical dying is that four pi electrons will fill orbital side one and side to making my homocide to usually in my limo side three right. But after I react with light, what's gonna happen is that one of these electrons is going to get kicked upto Ah, higher energy state, meaning that now my molecular orbital diagram will look like this, meaning that my homo and my or blue mo orbital's have changed. Now this is my new home. Oh, Cy three. And this is my new loom. Oh, sigh for quote Now, guys actually loom. Oh is gonna be completely irrelevant for this specific reaction because the electricity click reaction is intra molecular and Onley involves the homo off the molecule. But it's just interesting to see how light has now changed the identity of my homo orbital. So now when I go ahead and consider the stereo chemistry of this molecule, I'm gonna have to draw my orbital differently because light was included. So in the, um, in the next example, in the next video, I'm going to go through an example showing how to draw the stereo chemistry from scratch, often electricity click reaction that's using light.

