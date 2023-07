Propose a mechanism for the following reaction: a. H2C=CH—CH3 + Br2 hv—> H2C=CH—CH2Br + HBr b. Use the bond-dissociation enthalpies given in [TABLE 4-2]

(page 167) to calculate the value of ΔH° for each step shown in your mechanism. (The BDE for CH2=CHCH2―Br is about 280 kJ/mol, or 67 kcal/mol.) Calculate the overall value of ΔH° for the reaction. Are these values consistent with a rapid free-radical chain reaction?