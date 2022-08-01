Calculating Enthalpies

alright, guys. So, like I said, you don't need to know the mechanism of this reaction. What we do need to know is what bonds are being broken and what bonds are being made. All right, so on my re agent side. Okay, Re agents. What I have is the bonds that are breaking, because what I can see is that I used to have a c H bond here, but now that's turning into CBR. So that means that at some point I must have broken that bond. Okay, so that means that this is going to be the breaking side. Okay, if this is the breaking side, what sign of entropy should this have? Should it be positive or negative? It should be positive, right? Because it's taking energy to make these bonds come apart. So all of the values that I put over here are gonna be positive. All right, then all the values I put over here for the making side are gonna be negative, because either one these air ones that are going to release energy into the system. So now all I have to do is identify these bonds, Okay? One of them, I know already is going to be See h three h. I know that bond is getting broken because right now I see. Like I said, it used to be there. And now it isn't another one that has to get broken is BR too, because BR two is turning into HBR. So this is gonna be br br. That's another one that's gonna require energy to break. Now let's look at my negative charge, not charge my negative side, my exo thermic side. So basically the bonds that I'm making are equal to C H three br because that's a new bond that didn't exist before. And another one is HBR. That's a bond that didn't exist before. So now all I have to do is pull down the values for my chart and which everyone's are on my re agent side are going to be, or when braking side are gonna be positive, which everyone's air on my product side or my making side are gonna be negative. So let's go ahead and look up. So what are the values that I'm bringing down? Well, the CH three h is gonna be 4 36 so it's gonna be positive for 36 br br is gonna be It looks like Where is that? It's right here. So that's gonna be 1 92 positive 1 92. Okay, then on the negative side or on the on the making side ch three br I'm gonna just take myself out of the screen for a second so you guys can see So in the negative sign, um, ch three br is gonna be right here. That's gonna be 9 23. So I'm gonna give that a negative 9. 23 and then HPR is gonna be negative. 3. 68. Okay, so I'm pulling it back down. We have all the values we need. Hi, I'm back. So now all we need to do is plug all these values into a calculator and whatever and answer is that's gonna be the end answer. And I'm here. Sorry about that. Stop Auto focusing. Okay, so let's go ahead. I've got my calculator here. Let's go ahead and enter these values. I have 4 36 plus 1 minus 2 93 minus 68. And what that should give you at the end is that you're in therapy, your Delta H is equal to negative 33 Kill a jewel's Permal. All right, so it's gonna answer a really big question for us. Is this x a thermic or is this Endo thermic? And the answer is that this has to be eggs A thermic because at the end, the some of my bond association energies is actually going to be a negative number, which means that I'm getting more stable at the end. I'm making I'm making more bonds or I'm gaining more energy than I am losing by breaking those bonds. So it would be an extra thermic reaction. Do you know if this would be a spontaneous reaction? No, we have no clue yet. We still need the temperature in the Delta s to figure that out. But we know with certainty that this is an extra thermic reaction. Okay, Now I want you guys to do the same thing for the second question. Once again, all in your own. Try to figure it out, and then I'll give you guys the answer

