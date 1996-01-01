Understanding the properties of E2.

what I want to do is like we did with the substitution reactions, go through a set of facts and see if you guys can, you know, see if you guys can figure them out or not. Alright, so for E two, first of all, what kind of nuclear fall is it going to favor or it's going to favor E too strong or weak? And you're exactly right, it's going to be strong. Just like we used for SN two because remember that you need a negatively charged and I said that negatively charged is strong and neutral is weak. So this would be strong. Okay, how about my leaving group? Would I prefer un substituted or would I prefer highly substituted? The answer is highly substituted. Why? Because check it out if I use un substituted, guess what? That's going to favor SN two because then I can do a backside attack. So maybe around here you guys can just write that? This one would favor SN two but this one's gonna favor E two. Okay, and that's just kind of, it's just a spectrum of the more substituted it is the more SN two you're going to get, the more substituted or blocked off. It is the more you're gonna get, they really directly compete with each other. Okay, the bulkier you can make it, the more the chances are that you're gonna get 100% of the E two. Cool, awesome. How about the reaction coordinate? Would this be a transition state or an intermediate transition state. Okay. And we said that that's why because this is concerted or because it's two step, concerted means one step. So it would be concerted. Okay, now let's talk about rate. Okay, so all the rate information just you know, for E two is gonna be the same as SN two. Why is that because the two stands for by molecular? Okay, so this is E two. That means elimination by molecular by molecular. I should probably write it up here too. Okay, and that means that the rate is going to be contingent on both the nuclear file and the alcohol highlight or and the leaving group. Okay, so Remember that analogy that I had with the arrows and with the targets, it's the same exact thing here. Except that my target has changed a little bit. Remember what the target was before for sn two. Okay, what it was that is that you had your strong nuclear file, that was your arrow and you had your target that represented what it represented the back side. Does that make sense? The only way this changes is that for E two you still have that arrow and you still have a target? Okay. The only thing that changes is that the target represents something else. Now it represents beta hydrogen. Okay, and in the same way the more beta hydrogen is that I have around or the higher concentration of my leaving group, the better the chances are that I'm going to get a collision and then that's going to lead to an elimination. Does that make sense? So it's the same analogy just applies to a slightly different part of the actual highlight. But it's the same thing that if I double the concentration of alkali Halide, that's still going to double the rate of my reaction because I'm doubling the amount of beta hydrogen that are available to be collided into. Does that make sense? Cool then, lastly, what is this box I have for line I have for stereo chemistry. That is what I was just talking to you guys about. The stereo chemistry for E two is very particular because it always needs to be and this is the word anti co planer. Okay, now, just you guys know some professors and even if you read it in another textbook or if you look it up online, what you might find is that your professor or online they might call it anti perry planner. If you see those two words, that's the same thing. Okay, all it means is that your beta hydrogen and your Leaving group? So I'm just gonna say alcohol, hail, I'd have to be 180° apart in order for them to react. Okay, so the beta hydrogen that you're extracting as a base and the leaving group that's leaving have to be 100 and 80 degrees or just not gonna react. Okay, why is that? It has to do with a lot of theory about molecular orbital's and stuff that we're not gonna get into. Can I just tell you guys to just trust me on that one? You can also look it up in your book? Your book has a pretty good explanation of why. All right. But for right now, all we're gonna do here at clutch is we're just gonna memorize that and learn how to recognize it. Okay.

