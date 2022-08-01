Rank reactivity toward E2

so really quick exercise guys, this super easy. Go ahead and look at these four alcohol hail IEDs and tell me which of them would be the best at e two and then just draw like a spectrum of which would be the best in which would be the worst. So go for it. Just pause the video and try to figure that out. All right? So hopefully what? You recognizes that once again, I had the same degrees of Al Kyohei lights, and the best one is just gonna be the tertiary. Okay, The reason is because the tertiary is the most backed off, So it's the one that has the worst s and two. So you could say here worst or worst backside and then over here was best backside. Okay, wise, I'm talking about elimination here. Why am I thinking about backside? Because remember that backside attack and elimination are going to compete with each other. So that means if I have a really good backside like zero in primary, these air gonna favor sn two because there's a really easy backside to hit. Okay, if I have a really bad backside, like maybe secondary and tertiary then these air going to favor e to Does that make sense? Because then the backside is really hard to hit now there is. Unfortunately, it's not as clear cut. Is this because it turns out that secondary is kind of right in the middle secondary? Depending on the conditions it can do s into like we've done before. We did some secondary s and twos, but it can also be forced to do e to Alright. So that's why for right now, I don't want you to think too much or too hard about it. Later on, I'm gonna give you as a flow chart that explains everything, every condition that you need to watch for. But right now, I just want you to know that as you go up the spectrum of substitution, you're gonna favor E to as you go down that spectrum you're gonna favor S and two and secondary is just kind of like a messy, a messy one that we're gonna have toe dissect later. All right, cool. Awesome. So let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

