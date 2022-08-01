So, guys for this mechanism, I'm just gonna bring down the exact compound that we had the exact night trial. We just have to choose what our group wanna add to it. Let's just make it a methyl group to make it really easy. So I'm gonna use C h three m g b are okay. And keep in mind that we kind of separate these regions we have. We react with the green, your first, and then we have our h 30 plus acid work up. Okay. So, guys, the mechanism for the green yard is so easy that everyone here should know it. Regardless of whether you're Professor likes mechanisms or not, you should know the first part. The second part, the acid work up. I'm gonna show you anyway, because I'm just that kind of guy. But it's a mechanism that you probably don't need to be able to draw, But we'll just do it in case. Okay, so the negative attacks the carbon theologian Ron's go up to the nitrogen. Okay, So what we make is a compound that looks like this, and uh huh are are Okay. Now, this looks a lot like a key tone, but it's got a nitrogen with a negative charge on it. Okay, so how do we fix that? Well, this is where the acid work up comes in. Okay, so I'm gonna take my Oh, I'm trying to use a different color. I'm gonna take my water in acid, and I'm gonna use that to pro tinny, and that's going to give me a molecule. Looks like this. I've got my cyclo hexane on one side. I've got my method on another guy's. Does this molecule look familiar to you in any way? Do you know what the name of this functional group is? Guys, this is just an Emmy. This is an m mean. Okay, if you don't remember what I mean is or have no idea. Go back to the Indian videos you can type in in our search bar. Okay? Because I showed you this mechanism already, and it turns out, do we know how to make a key tone into an Emmy? Think about it. Do we know how to make a carbon Neil into an Emmy? Sure. That's just gonna be the acidic addition of a pneumonia derivative or an ammonia into the carbon, he'll do. We know how to go from an Emmy into a carbon, Neil. Essentially the reverse reaction. Of course we do, because that's just the reverse reaction. Remember that all of these additions to carbon nails are reversible. So, by definition, do we know how to go from a naming back to a ketone? Absolutely. Okay. All we're gonna do is we're gonna do a reverse. I mean, mechanism. Okay, So if you wanted to, you could go back right now to our Indian videos, and you could just reverse everything I did, and you could come up with the mechanism on your own. But I know that if I tell you to do that, a lot of you guys are gonna complain and say, Johnny, just draw the mechanism for us, so I'm gonna do it. All right, So let's draw the mechanism. But I want you guys to be more mentally engaged now, because you know that there's just a reverse reaction of a mechanism you're already supposed to know. So we've got nitrogen. You got her m e right? And the first thing we're gonna do is we're gonna protein E. Okay, We're doing the exact reverse reaction of making an Indian case. We're gonna protein ate the nitrogen. Remember, this all happens in equilibrium. So this is going to give me a molecule. Looks like this. And h two. And that has a resonance structure. Right? Because this is a positive charge. So I'm gonna draw my resident structure up, and this is going to give me and h two with a positive What happens there. Guys? Guys. Well, this is a really perfect candidate for nuclear filic. Addition of water. Why Water? Well, because first of all, I have h 30 plus present. Second of all, I'm trying to go back to the carbon eel. Right. So this is going to attack now, guys, if you don't mind, I'm gonna flip the location of the water and the nitrogen so that I conform the water at the top. OK, so don't hate me. I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna take my water and added up here now and then I'm gonna put my nature's in at the bottom, okay? I literally just flipped the locations. Okay. Do you guys remember what happens now? We're just going backwards from the Imean mechanism. So we're gonna do a proton transfer because we're trying to get rid of the N H two. So the N H two is gonna grab a proton, give the election to the oh, I'm gonna get O H single bond method N h. Three positive Wonder what I'm gonna do with that And my cyclo hexane. Alright, guys, Any ideas on what I can do now? Get excited, guys. You should know this. All right, so we can do an elimination to kick out the good leaving group NH three so I can take my lone pair, make a double bond kick out my NH three, and this is going to give me a molecule. Looks like this positive card method. Plus, I have my NH three leaving group. And what's the last step? The last step, guys, is to regenerate my catalytic acid. Right? So I'm gonna take my water and I'm going to take away an H and lone Behold bam! I have a key tone from a night try Elicit that sick. Isn't that awesome, guys? Don't you love it when organic chemistry starts making sense? Because you actually have learned these things before. I love it. Okay. So, anyway, guys, just you know, this entire process that I just went through right now is also called the acid work up. Okay, so if you ever see acid work up, Okay, if you ever see those words, Okay, acid work up usually relates to the hydraulic system of a nitrogen group into an oxygen group. Like a key tone. So an acid work up would taken Emmy and derivative and turn it back to a carbon. Neil, this is the reverse reaction of an immune reaction. Okay, So as you guys can see now, we go back up here. This direction makes a lot more sense. We added the green Yard, and then we did an acid work up to get back to the key tone. Okay, now, just one more disclaimer here, guys or word of advice. Like I said, most professors want you to know this reaction. I want you to know that meghan want you to know the re agents, but don't necessarily need you to draw a whole acid work up. In fact, most professors air fine if you just write acid work up. Okay? So it's gonna be up to you and your professor again this semester. I want you guys to be very involved asking professor question, saying You want to go to our office hours just Sam asked. Ask after class. Ask like, Hey, do I need to be able to draw the whole acid Work up for this mechanism? Okay. But regardless, hopefully it's not that hard because you already know the Indian mechanism. Alright, guys. So that's it for this video. Let's move on to the next one.

