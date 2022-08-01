General Reaction

Hey, guys, In this video, we're gonna talk about how you can make key tones from night trials. So, like carbon ills, night trials have a very strong die poll along the carbon nitrogen bond, which is gonna make the carbon highly Electra Filic. Okay, this is very similar to carbon deals. That means that when you react a night trial with a nuclear file, you can expect to get nuclear filic edition. Okay, So very popular. Um, nuclear files that we've used in the section are organa. Metallics like grin yards are MGB are and our l I remember that these relations have full negative charges on them. Okay, What's also advantageous about them is that they have alcohol groups that they can add ours. Okay, what? Turns out that if you use one of these free agents on a night trial in the civic environment, you're going to get a key tone. Okay, The our group here is actually coming from the green eared or the or general lithium. Okay, So that our gets added to the carbon and winds up turning into a carbon. Neil. Now, you might be a little bit confused because you're thinking Johnny what happened to the nitrogen? I mean, we had a nitrogen. It really looks nothing like the original compound. And for this, we're gonna have to go into the mechanism, which, Yes, I'll show you the whole mechanism. But it turns out that this mechanism is gonna make a lot more sense to you than you think, because it's really just a variation of stuff we've learned before. So in this next video, I'm gonna show you the full mechanism for how you can turn a night trial into a key tone.

Hide transcripts