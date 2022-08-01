Conjugated states

All right. So is this first molecule conjugated? Does it have three atoms back to back that are able to resonate? And actually, we notice about it is that it has a pie bond and a pie bond back to back meaning this is definitely conjugated because it has 1234 Adams in a row that are of the type that I showed above. Okay, so my question to you is would this be conjugated? Absolutely. This is conjugated okay, because it has those four atoms in a row. In fact, it more than meets the criteria, because all we needed was three atoms in a row, but this one actually has four. Okay, so let's look at this next one. Does this next one have a conjugated state or exist in a conjugated state? And it actually does. Because again, I have three atoms, at least three atoms that air back to back or adjacent that can resonate. We see that we have a double bond that counts is too. And then we have a cat iron, which counts us three. So 123 which is an empty orbital that some of the type of an empty orbital that will be able to resonate as well. So this is also conjugated. Finally, we have this last molecule. Did you say that it was conjugated or non conjugated or unconscious? Gated. And the answer is that this is not conjugated. Okay, so this would be, um sometimes what we like the word that's opposite of conjugated is isolated. Okay, so this is an isolated molecule or not Conjugated, not conjugated because of the fact that I have. Do I have three atoms that can resonate? Yes, I have 12 and three, but one of my criteria is not being fulfilled. They're not all immediately next to each other. Notice how I have this Adam in the middle. That's messing things up. It's isolating them from being ableto really d localized with each other. So because of that, that's going to cause my isolated molecule to exist. Does that make sense? So basically, we've got to conjugated and one isolated. Now, I'm gonna ask you a follow up question, which you don't need to know the answer for, but I'm just gonna throw it out there out of the two conjugated molecules. Which one? We would we expect to have the higher wavelength in a UV viz spectrometer. Would you expect Compound one to have the higher wavelength or compound to to have the higher wavelength? And the answer is compound one, because compound one is mawr conjugated than compound to What we see is that Compound one has four atoms that are able to resonate back to back, whereas two on Lee has three. Since four is bigger than three, that means that we would expect it to have a bigger wavelength, and we would expect this one toe have a smaller wavelength. Okay, so that's just a nap. Lick ation of what I was talking about earlier in terms of that analytical technique called you Viv is all right, so let's go ahead and move onto the next topic.

