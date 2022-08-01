Review of Common Resonance Structures

inorganic chemistry. One. We learned about a position word called a Lilic or alot. And what a Lilic simply meant was it was the position that's next to a double bond. Okay, now that position is actually a little bit more important than you might think. The reason is, because now we just stated that conjugation depends on three atoms in a row that can resonate. Right? We'll double bonds typically have two of these atoms, but they're always missing the third one. Notice this double bond. I'm gonna erase this in a second, but notice this one. I'm circling, right? It's missing. It has won two atoms that can resonate, but it's missing the third. Okay, so many times, these double bonds are looking for some kind of orbital reactive orbital to be placed on the third Adam so that they can participate in resonance. Okay, What that means is that typically, Carvell cat irons, carbon ions and radicals are usually unstable, right? Usually we say these air reactive intermediates they don't like to form. But when they're paired with double bonds on the Olympic positions, they become unusually stable due to conjugation. Okay, So meaning that whereas most of the most carbon cat ions are not very stable. The one next to Dol bond will be unusually stable. Will be better than normal. Okay, so now what I wanna do is refresh ourselves kind of on the resonant structures of these reactive intermediates because we'll be drawing a lot of resonance in this section. So let's go ahead and start off with the simplest situation, which is cat ions. Okay, so do you guys remember how Catalans move? I told you guys that cat ions always move with one arrow. I always talk about how if you have a cat ion in that a little position, you can draw it like a door opening on the door hinge. So I just say you draw it like the door opens. And now you replace the other side with a cat eye on your Catalan and your double bond switch places, and that's your resonance structure. Then if we wanted to show the complete structure, you would just show that this one also goes back. Okay, so the cat ion residence structure is the easiest one to draw. How about a basically a lone pair? Now that lone pair, if It's on a carbon. A lone pair is gonna be a negative charge. Now, it's not always gonna be a negative charge. It just depends on what Adam it is. Remember, I was saying this has to do with formal charges. So in this case, since it's a carbon, it's gonna be what we call Carbon ion. So, do you guys remember how many arrows lone pairs move with two. They always move with two. So we would actually start from the region of highest electron density. Just like any mechanism we've ever drawn, you would start off with these electrons moving towards the closest bond. Okay, Now, if we make that bond, we have to break a bond because we're violating the octet of this carbon right here. It already had four bonds were about to make the fifth one. We have to break the bond. So we're gonna get is two arrows, makeup on break a pond, and we're gonna wind up getting something. Looks like this. So negative charge here and now the dole bond is on the other side. Okay, So that would be that would be applied toe lone pairs, but also anything that's an anti am because really the same exact concept last one is radicals. So what if we have just one electron next to a single electron ICS its opon. Now remember that radicals actually moved with three arrows. They move with three half headed arrow, so it's a little bit weird. So we would start off by making part of a double bond with one. But now the double bond next to the radical breaks off into its own radicals. Then we get one radical joining us here and the final radical being dropped off at the end where it's going to become its own standalone radical. So now we have is two electrons joining to make a new pie bond and that left over radical on the side. That would be for radical. So as you can see, maybe this is like a nice um, it's a nice little pattern, but we've got one arrow, two arrows and three arrows. Okay, so these are just ways to think about kind of categorize, thes, resonant structures, resin structures or something you're still gonna have to do for the rest of organic chemistry. So you have to kind of stay on your toes about that. All right, so that's it for that. This topic Let's move on

