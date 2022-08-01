in this video. I want to teach you guys the most important oocyte reaction of mono sack rides. And that is called Oh, glad cost Sedation. Alright, guys. So, as you might or may not know, mano sack rights have the ability to react at the O position or the oxygen position in several different ways. Okay, but in acidic conditions, monos, aka rights, can calculate selectively selectively at the an America position to produce what we call OGE like asides. That means, um, this time upon here, it's an ass. It'll where you have in our group specifically attached on Lee to the opposition. That's called a glucose side. It gets an O side ending. Okay, this process is also known as Fisher Kost sedation, and it actually has a lot of similarities to another reaction that you might have learned with, uh, with Fischer's name on it. Fisher s terrifically ation. You guys remember that? It's very similar because it proceeds through a reversible intermediate. And, um, it's acid catalyzed. There's oxygen and carbon is involved. It's not a very wild mechanism. So once you get it, it's gonna be pretty easy. Okay, Now let me show you guys, the general structure, the general formula here. General reaction is you take a beta d Google pira nose and you reacted in alcohol and acid. So when I said it's similar to Fisher A certifications because that's the same thing that you would have used for a carb oxalic acid, right? It's the same principle of that. You're using acid in alcohol with a with a carb oxalic acid. Let's say and remember that for Fisher s terrifically ation, you would get a Esther right? You would get O. R. What's the same thing that happens here except that it's specifically on Lee happens to this O. H. And it turns that ohh into an O. R group that has the same our group here. But it's also, since it's on Lee at the America Carbon. You're going to get a mixture of animals, obviously due to mutual rotation. So you're going to get some kind of combination of Alfa and beta animals, depending on the specific mono sack, right? And what, which one is preferred for that setting? Okay, at the end, what we get is a new functional group called in a Settle because you have O R groups coming off of both positions O R O r. And if it's an a settle that specifically once again gets the name of OGE like aside because it specifically has an art group at the an America position. Okay, so you might be saying, Okay, Johnny, I'm getting what you're saying, but how can you guarantee that it's on Lee gonna happen at the an America Carbon? Why doesn't it happen here or here or here? Well, guys, the reason is gonna lie in this intermediate called an Oxo Carbon IAM Intermediate, which is a very special intermediate. It's the important intermediate of this reaction. And that's what I'm gonna show you in the next video. In the next video, I'm gonna prove to you guys how this can Onley happen at the an America position and it can't happen anywhere else. So let's go ahead and go to the mechanism

Hide transcripts