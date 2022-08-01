Predict the correct structure

All right, So before you say anything, we're just going to draw the product, and then we will discuss. So that's the annoying part. Just drawing this whole thing, right? So just bear with me. Follow along, okay? We're getting close. So I've got this chain, and that's it. Okay, notice that when I d. Card Boxley, I'm going to get rid of my car. Looks like acid. Okay, I'm gonna need heat to do that. So, guys, does anyone know what this molecule is? Okay, so this molecules called Tetra Hydro kanna been Oliech acid. Okay. Or T h c A for short. This molecules called Tetra Hydro can of it all. Hmm. I met. I'm gonna grow with that tattoo one time. Most awesome, because it's organic chemistry. Alright, guys. So what is this? THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. Okay, so this is the good stuff, right? So it turns out that what we just did was a dick. Our box elation reaction That actually happens in real life. Obviously not with you, because it's illegal. At least in my state, it's illegal still, but where you are, um, we'll see what state law says. Tetro hydro cannibal Anolik acid de car box lates at about 120 degrees to produce the active form of THC. THC A is an inactive form of the drug. So in order for the drug actually worked actually do what it's supposed to do. It's gonna need to de car box late first, which is why they actually smoke it, right? You smoke it to dick, our box late it to activate it. OK, eso. Anyway, I just thought that that was an interesting application. There's probably the most famous application of D card box elation in the real world, but it happens all the time in all kinds of organic reactions. So good for you to know. I know you're not gonna forget it now, so let's move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts