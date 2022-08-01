General Mechanism

Hey, guys, In this video, we're gonna talk about an extremely important way to get rid of carbon oxalic acids. And that's called Dhi Qar box elation. So, guys, Dhi Qar box elation is gonna be a very important reaction for the rest of origo. So it's really important that you understand how to do it now on the way that it works is that Ah Beta Carbonell carb oxalic acid Can d car Boxley in the presence of heat. Okay, on what this does is it produces C 02 gas as a by product. It evolves. Okay, out of the out of the material. Okay. Now what a beta Carbonell car oxalic acid is is just that you have some kind of carbon eel data to your car. Looks like acid. Okay. When you heat that up, what's gonna wind up happening is that you literally cleave the entire car oxalic acid off, and it becomes co two gas leaving on Lee the Carbonell portion behind. Okay, Obviously we need to get to the mechanism for this because it doesn't really make sense just drawn like that. So let's do the mechanism Now, guys, for this mechanism, it's gonna make a lot more sense if you do one thing. Okay, if you rotate, the bonds were gonna rotate this bond up when I draw it, because it's gonna make a lot more sense of the mechanism. So I'm actually gonna draw my oh, each facing like this and my carbon kneel down. But this is still the same exact molecule. I just rotated it, okay? And you should, too. So when I draw this mechanism, it's actually a series of four arrows, and there's no right place to start or no right place to end it all. It's all concerted, but I like to start from the oxygen grabbing the H because that's kind of like an easy place to remember for me. So I would start with the O grabbing this h. Okay, so it's gonna start off like that. Now, if I make a bond, have to break a bond because you can't have too. So now this single bond is gonna give its electrons and become a pie bond between that carbon and that. Oh, well, now that carbon has four bonds, instead of breaking the bond to the carbon, Neil, though I'm actually just gonna break the single bond to the carbon completely notice what this is going to do is it's gonna release. Might see with two O's on it. Because now there is no single bond connecting it to the alcohol group. Yes, the alcohol group. Finally, once I make that bond, I have to break this bond. And there you go. Those were the four arrows we wind up getting. This is a heat mediated reaction. I wind up getting something. Looks like this are with an O. H with a double bond. And I'm gonna get C Oh, oh, Co two. Okay, so now it makes sense why I get the CO two gas, Okay? And it should even make sense. Why the carcass look as it's gone, what might be a little confusing for you is that I told you that you get ah, carbon Neil from this right. And right now I have an alcohol that doesn't seem to make sense. But guys, you This is something that we're going to talk about a lot more if you haven't talked about it yet. But there's something special about vinyl alcohol's. Does anyone remember what's special about vinyl alcohol's guys. They undergo this completely separate special process called Todd Memorization taught Umer ization. Okay, Now, if you want more information on Todd Memorization, I have an entire video for that. There's an entire section of your textbook dedicated to Todd memorization and Enel chemistry. This is called an anal. Okay, Enel or immolate chemistry is a huge deal. So you know you're going to get there if you haven't yet. Okay. But the whole point being that when you taught, memorize what you do is you switch the locations of a dope on and a hydrogen. So what? This actually comes after Todd memorization is this This is the key toe form. Okay, so you wind up getting the key tone. Just take my word for it. Um, that it taught him arises, and then you're fine. Okay. Awesome. So what I want you guys to do is for the next example. Go ahead and predict what the product would look like. I know it's a big, complicated molecule. Predict it, and then I'll explain what's going on

