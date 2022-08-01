Now let's talk about an oocyte reaction on mono sack rides called mono sack ride Isolation. Alright, guys. So mono sock rides have the ability to react at the opposition or the oxygen position in several different ways. Specifically, when you have a base promoted reaction with acid chlorides or within hydroids, you're able to form polyester derivatives of your glucose. Okay, so here what I've done is I've shown you O a C. Maybe you're a little bit not sure what that is. I'm gonna explain in a second. So it turns out that specifically for this reaction, even though lots of different bases would technically work, Paradyne is a really good choice for reasons that I'm going to show you want to get into the mechanism. Okay? Paradyne is the most commonly used based by far, and it's probably the best choice. And then specifically, even though any a seal group could be added, a Seattle groups are the most common carbon yells there added. Now a Seattle groups are summarized or the condensed structure is always see which I have drawn here. But just remember, what in a Seattle group is guys, It's an O with a carbon eel with a metal group. Okay, so this and then whatever that is attached to this would be an O A C group and always see, would just be, Oh, and then in a so group after that. Okay, I noticed that this is an Esther. That's what we call a polyester driven. Okay, So as before we go through the mechanism, let's just go through the general reaction. So my reaction has once again I'm going to start off with data D glucose, PIRA nose, and I'm gonna react it with a base. That base is going to turn these owes into good nuclear files. And then it can either react with an acid chloride or anhydride to form these polyester derivatives. Now, guys, if you think about it, if you think of what we've learned from the other parts of organic chemistry, it's not a far stretch. Thio. Think about the mechanism that could do this because we know that it's possible for negative charges to come in and do nuclear Felix substitution with good leaving groups. So that's all that's gonna happen here. This is gonna be an n a s nuclear. Feel like a seal substitution mechanism. But don't worry, I'm going to show you that in a second. But I just kind of want to give you a preview that the mechanism is quite easy to think about. All we're gonna do is we're gonna add either this group from the acid chloride or this group, which is the same thing from the anhydride, and we're gonna add that to every single position. So our product in this case would be a fully assimilated glucose pira Knowles. Okay. Also, I just want to make one point. This is not actually called the piranha side because it's not just in our group. It has. It has other oxygen's in it. So it's not called a piranha side. That's on Lee when you specifically have argued in that position. Okay, so anyway, you guys know the general structure. Let's look at the mechanism and see if it makes sense

Hide transcripts