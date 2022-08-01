Alright, guys. So when it comes to the mechanism of wolf kitchen reduction, there's two things that I want you to keep in mind. One, we're starting off with hydro zone, so don't worry about drawing that mechanism again. Oops. No age and each each perfect. Don't worry about drawing the mechanism for hydro zone because we've already done that. That would be an Emmy in reaction, so don't worry about that. What we're gonna do is we're gonna react this with base, okay? And there's two objectives that we're trying to do. Okay. One thing we're trying to do is we're trying toe ad. Each is to the m mean carbon. Okay, so I'm just saying that this is an Emmy derivative. So that would be this guy right here. Right? Okay. Another thing we're trying to do is we're trying to evolve and to gas. Now, if you guys don't know what into gas looks like and to gas is n triple bond and loan pair of lone pair. In fact, nitrogen gas is like 78% of the atmosphere is n two gas. So 78% of every breath you take tonight is an end to gas. Isn't that romantic? Okay, so we just drew that. So we're trying to somehow make a triple bond between those nitrogen. Maybe that will, those objectives will help you to remember this mechanism because it's a little weird. So the first thing we're gonna do is we're going to transfer a proton to the very bottom carbon. The way we do that is through a base catalyzed proton transfer. So my base is gonna grab an H that's going to cause a double bond to form here, make up on break a bond. If I make that bond, I have to break a bond. So then this double bond is gonna break. But what it's gonna do is it's gonna grab an H off of the conjugate of my base. Okay, so what I wind up doing is I wind up getting something like this. And now double bond end each. And now I have an extra h down here that I didn't have before. So notice that I just got closer to my goal in two different ways. One I was ableto add an age to the bottom Carbon awesome Two. I was able to get closer to putting a triple bond between my nitrogen. I'm trying to get a triple, Bond. Okay, by the way, this was called. This is my base catalyzed proton transfer. Perfect. So now what can we dio? We could do it again so I can react with another equivalent of base and do the reaction again. So I'm going to take away this age. If I make a bond, I break a bond. I'm gonna break a bond and make one to the end. And now that that nitrogen has three bonds with one on the bottom, it doesn't need any more bonds. So it's literally just gonna break this single bond and turn it into an anti on at the bottom. What this is going to do? Is it going to give me the molecule? Looks like this. Now, I have a lone pair here, so have a negative charge. Ivan, an eye on Plus, I have n triple bond n plus. I have water, which doesn't really matter, But notice that now this nitrogen gas is gone. Okay? It could just leave. It does. It's not tied back to anything. It's just gonna take off, okay? It's gonna go into the atmosphere. Now. This an ion, however, is very unstable. So this and I remember it had one h already. Right. Let's draw in that age, it was here. Okay, well, that and I am just gonna grab another hydrogen to regenerate that base. So what? I'm gonna get it. The end isn't gonna get and al Cane that now I added to hydrogen is too. So I get an al cane product. Plus I get my end to gas, and I get my base left over at the end. Cool. Right. So, guys, I don't know if your professor is gonna require you to memorize this. Usually with Wolf Kitchener when I teach. My students is recognize it. No. The re agents. It's not that often that your professor actually wants you to draw the whole mechanism, but I'm gonna leave that up to you and your discretion. Okay. If you have a very mechanistic professor that said you better know Wolf Kitchener, then you should learn it. If not, then just let this help you understand the reaction. I would focus much more on the reaction and the re agents more than the actual arrows. Okay, awesome guys, Let's move on to the next video.

