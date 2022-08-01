General Reaction

on this page. I want to discuss a specific reaction that hydro zones can undergo. And that's called Wolf Kushner reduction. So the Wolf Kitchener reduction is a reaction that completely removes carbon eels. Now, I'm not sure if you guys are already familiar with these reactions or if you've studied them yet. But there's two reactions that we've you learn in organic chemistry to that also, completely remove carbon eels. One is called Clements introduction that sound familiar, and the other one is called Theo's Towels plus Raney Nickel. Okay, well, it turns out, guys, that this is just gonna be another method. So there's a third method that we can use to completely get rid off a carbon Neil and turn it into an Al cane. Okay, now the way we do this is by using an ammonia derivative to make an Emmy and derivative. Let's see how what we do is we take a carbon eel erected with hydrazine hydrazine is going toe ad and Macon Imean derivative, specifically the Indian derivative that we make is called hydro zone. If you recall, Hydro zone is the combination of hydrazine with a key tone, so it's hydro zone Once you have your Haider zone, usually you would be done. Usually this would be the end of the reaction. Okay, it's reversible. But if you react this hydra zone in a base catalyzed environment, you're gonna get a completely different product. What you're actually gonna get is the generation of an end to gas, which I'll show you. You're gonna get into gas to evolve, and you're going to get an al cane. So the regions we usually use for this are some strong base. Anyway, H works just great. In your textbook, you might see K o H or to Turkey Talk side. It doesn't matter. It's just some strong base. Usually there is an alcohol present to help the reaction along. Now, this alcohol is not in the mechanism is just there to provide correct conditions for the mechanism to take place. Ethylene glycol has shown here is a really common one. And you need heat. You need some kind of heat to get the reaction going. Okay, so now what I'm gonna do is in the next video. I'm gonna show you guys the whole mechanism for wolf kitchen reduction.

