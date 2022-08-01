Base-Catalyzed Epoxide Ring-Opening

So let's go ahead and check out Base catalyzed. Now, let me know if you have any questions. Will acid? Let's go into base. Okay, so in a base catalyzed ring opening, what I have is that I'm starting off with a nuclear file right away. And there's no prote nation step because obviously don't have an acid. Okay, so what that means is that all I have is an O. H. Negative for some kind of nuclear file, looking for a way that it could break open this ring. Okay, because the ring is highly strained. Well, this always negative. Since there's no positive charge, it's not gonna be attracted to the side that's more substituted. It's actually gonna be attracted to the side. That's the easiest toe access. So for this one, I'm actually going to go ahead and look for the least substituted position, and that's the one that's gonna be favored because that's the easiest one to form. So in this case, if my choice is between secondary and tertiary, I'm actually gonna go for secondary. So I'm gonna go ahead and attack that carbon, which means I'm gonna break that bond and what that's going to give me is a new molecule that looks like this. Where? Let's say this is my red bond again. And this is the red bond here. What I would have is let's see it. The O h attached from the front. Let's say that my nuclear file attached from the front that means that Yep, I would get my propel group, and I would get my hydrogen, which I don't have to draw on the other side, which I would now get is an oh, minus on the backside. Okay. Now notice that once again, these products are gonna be anti to each other, because every time you break open a three member ring, they're gonna be anti because they're gonna snap out of place, and they're they're gonna just goes far from each other as possible, Okay? And then I have to Metal group. So I'm just gonna write that there to metals. Okay, so that's the end of that step. Now, typically, we're gonna assume that the own negative will protein eight. Okay. So typically, there will be a pro nation steps. Sometimes your professor will add, like, over water or something like that. And if there was water. Or usually we just assume that the end product is protein ated. So if it was protein ated, what would it give us? Okay, what it would give us is actually gonna be what we call a dial. Okay? So check this out. Look what I'm gonna get the end. What I'm going to get is I'm gonna get an O h. Going towards the back and in ohh. Going towards the front. What's the relationship between these alcohol's? Well, first what? We call this a dial? Because there's two alcohol's that's easy. Just die. All there's two of them. There's actually a special type of molecule that will study more in depth. Okay, so we have a dialogue, but also the relationship would be visceral. Can't remember that. Visceral is the word that we used to say that they're next to each other. That's the same thing of saying 12 Okay, so these air visceral dial's. But on top of that, these are anti because they are. They're trans to each other. It means that it was an anti mechanism. So the entire idea behind this is that this is what we would call an anti visible di hydraulics elation. That just means we're adding to alcohol's. Okay, why is this important? Well, this isn't the only way. This isn't the only type of base catalyze ring opening you could do. In fact, we could have used any nuclear file. I could have used a nitrogen or another type of oxide or whatever, but this specific one where I used N a. O. H is very important because it's what really one of the only ways to make these anti visceral dial's. That means I have to. Alcohol's facing opposite directions next to each other. This is important because there's another reaction that you're supposed to know called sin Visceral Dial's and sin, visceral dial's or did hydraulics. Elation is a completely different mechanism, So these air gonna go hand in hand and you're supposed to recognize both of them. Okay, if you haven't learned sin versatile Dial's already. You will learn it soon because I'll teach it to you. Okay, but anyway, I just want you guys to know that it's supposed to be You're supposed to ableto compare these two reactions to each other, and you're supposed to be able to know when you use in a park side with any wage and when you do the sin dialing reaction. Alright. So I hope that these two mechanisms made sense. If I were to sum it up once again, it would be acid is attracted to the most substituted based catalyzed, attracted to the least substituted. You always get alcohol at the end regardless, and that's really all you need to know. And then you're always gonna get anti products because you're breaking open a three member Great. All right, so I hope that made sense. Guys, let's go ahead and move on.

