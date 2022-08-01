Acid-Catalyzed Epoxide Ring-Opening

Now that we have a pox sides and know how to make them, it's important to know what can we do with them? And it turns out that ethers are highly un reactive. Ethers barely react with anything. But because the fact that Ip oxides are three member ID rings, they're very, very highly strained. So what that means is that even though ethers as a functional group are not very reactive, it Poch sides are because they have so much potential energy locked up in those bonds, they're gonna want to break open first chance that they get. So it turns out that we have two different ways that we can open the a pox, I'd ring, and they have to do with different agents that we use. So these air called the acid catalyzed bring opening reaction and the base catalyzed ring opening reaction. Let's start off with acid, and then we'll work on to base. Okay, so, in an acid catalyzed reaction notice, first of all, that I'm using the words acid catalyzed. Okay, that actually already gives us a hint about the mechanism. Okay, remember what I said Whenever you have an acid catalyzed mechanism, what's the first step Gonna be pro nation. You always need to protein eight first. Okay, It says that's a catalyzed. Always need to protein eight first. So what that means is that the very first step is that if I'm using an acid within a pox side, the oh, the nuclear Filic Oh, is going to go ahead and grab the h from the acid, because that h has a positive charge. So now what I'm gonna get is a molecule that looks like this where everything is still in the same exact place. Okay, except that I've got a formal charge on this positive on this. Oh, okay. Because the O has too many bonds. Alright, so now what happens? I've got a c l minus and the c l minus wants to break open the ring, but is trying to decide which side is it gonna break? Is it going to break the most, substituted the tertiary or the least substituted the secondary? Okay, that's supposed to be a three, by the way. Let me draw it again. The tertiary or the secondary. And the answer to this is that the chlorine or whatever and I and we're using, even if it was just a neutral nuclear file, is going to be the most attracted to the side of the ring with the most positive character. Okay, so we're looking at is the side of the ring that could stabilize that car broke a tie in the best. Because that I mean, I'm sorry. I just said Carvel cat And it's not a car mechanic. It's just a Catalan. It's just a positive charge. But that positive charge can d localize a little bit into those two different atoms. So the question is, which side is gonna be the one that has the most positive character, the secondary or the tertiary? The answer is the tertiary. So I'm gonna go ahead and attack here, And if I make that bond, I have to break a bond. So I'm gonna break the bond to the oh, What this is going to give me is a new compound that looks like this. Let's say that this bond right here is the red bond that I'm drawing here. Okay. Oops. That red is the same. Is this? What is it gonna have on it? Well, let's say that this chlorine attached from the front right there. What else would have what would have to metal groups? So I'm gonna draw metal metal, okay. And then on the other side of the red Bond, what I'm gonna have. Well, if the chlorine attached from the back, what that means is that the alcohol is going to go. I mean, from the front, the alcohol is going to go to the back. Okay, By the way, this alcohol I'm drawing here is just that right there. Notice that it's still attached in this position. Okay, so it's still gonna be attached. They're all right. On top of that, I'm still gonna have to. Other groups are gonna have a pro poll, and I'm gonna have a h so that h would just stay where it is in the front. Okay. Obviously, you don't need to draw. H is. So at the end of the day, I could have just drawn this without age. Okay, I could just erase that if I wanted Thio. Okay. Does that make sense? So notice what? My product is here. What my product is that I'm gonna get my product is is that I'm gonna get a nuclear file attaching to the Mawr substituted position. Okay. And I'm gonna get alcohol at the least substituted position. Okay? Just so you guys know this is unique. Toe acid catalyzed ring, opening face catalyzed ring opening is actually gonna be different, okay?

