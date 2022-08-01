How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2?

Now I've taught you to different mechanisms that we can use to perform a substitution. And it's already hard enough that you have to memorize all these different facts about the ray and about what's favored what's not favored. But one of the even more confusing parts can just be figuring out. When do I use us into and when do I use SN one? So what I want to do is I want to put together a little list of rules a little list of, you know, basically comparisons so that we can figure out. When do we use one mechanism and when do we use another? OK, Justus A heads up. This is actually gonna get more complicated later on, once you start talking about elimination. But right now, since we're just in substitution, we can simplify it down to just two variables and you're probably gonna guess what they are. Let's go ahead and get started. It's just gonna be we're gonna look at nuclear file strength and we're gonna look at leaving group substitution. This has to do with the things that I keep saying are different between us and to you and us. And one So, actually, why don't you guys help me fill these in? So the first thing we look at is nuclear file strength. What type of nuclear fall is favored for an s and one reaction? Do you guys remember we said week? Okay, because remember, that week means that it's not going to start the reaction. It's gonna wait for the Carvel Catalan to form. So that means what kind of nuclear follows? Favorite for s and two strong. Okay, Strong is favored because we wanted to do a backside attack. Is that cool? So far? What's the other thing while we look at leaving groups? Substitution. Okay. Leaving group substitution says that which type of degree, remember, alcohol ads are measured in degrees. Which degree is the most favored for S and one. Remember that it goes in order of the best Carvel Catalans. Remember, Carbo Catalans there's the most stable. When they have the most are groups around them. That's just a rule that I told you to memorize that I'll explain more later. So it just means that tertiary okay is gonna be more stable than secondary, more stable in primary. And you know that's it. More and then method was the worst. Okay, so then, alternatively for s and to which one is the most favored? And it turns out it's the opposite trend for SN two. Methyl is the most favored than primary than secondary, then tertiary. Okay. In fact, just you guys know for for s and one primary and method don't even happen, okay, Because they're so bad at making carbon patterns for S and two tertiary doesn't even happen because it's so bad, it has a terrible backside. So I'm just gonna put here bad carbo cat iron for this one. I'm gonna put your bad backside. And if you understand the mechanisms, this shouldn't be too confusing of what I'm saying that basically, we're the best Carvel cat, and it's gonna be tertiary. The best backside is gonna be muscle. All right, so now for these next questions, I'm gonna basically pile everything together. I'm not gonna tell you what the mechanisms are. You have to go ahead and determine first of all, what the mechanism is using these rules. And then you have to draw the final product based on everything I've taught you about these mechanisms. All right, so I know that sounds challenging, but I believe in you guys. I think you can at least get close. All right? So go ahead and try to draw the mechanisms and the products of the following reaction.

