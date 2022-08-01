Carbonation of Grignard Reagents

in this video, I'm going to quickly discuss a really cool way to make car broke Cilic acids, and that's through carbonation of green yards. Okay, so it turns out guys that green eared re agents are really great nuclear files, right? They have a very strong negative charge on the are. And when they're exposed to dry ice, what is dry ice? Right, So cold. It's not realize it's frozen co two gas. Okay, well, when you literally pour a grin eared on frozen co two gas, what's gonna happen? Well, it turns out that co two acts like an electric file, just like a carbon Neil does. In fact, it seems even stronger electrified because it has these two extremely strong die polls. Right? So when the Green yard seized the carbon dioxide, that's I guess about evaporating, right, Because you're you know, it z frozen and you're pouring of liquid on it. The R is gonna attack the carbon and push electrons down. Okay, so we're gonna get is a molecule. And it looks like this. I've got my Carbonell. I've got my own negative and I've got my arm Check that out in just one step I went from something that looks nothing like carb oxalic acid. Tow a car, Boxley. That's what this is. I get a car, Boxley. Okay, Now all we need is a protein ation step to take care of the rest. So I would use whatever I want. Two protein ate my car. Boxley and I just made carb oxalic acid from dry ice. Pretty cool, right? It's like, you know you could either. If you put dry ice in your pool, then it, like, makes that, like dry ice like vapor that hangs over the pool. I'm not sure if you guys have seen that, or you could just pour grin yard on it and you could make Carl Seelig acids. So I think those are two pretty cool choices. Go science. All right, so let's move on to the next video.

