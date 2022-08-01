Making Amine Precursors

now, guys, the reason for this part of the video is because I talked about two carbon Neil precursors to Inamine. One was an amad, and the other was the A C L. As I. And it turns out that both of them have a common like parents structure. And that's carb oxalic acid right here. So this section is just to serve as a reminder of some of the carb oxalic acid conversions that will be in the carb oxalic acid derivative part of your texts. Okay, so this is just again kind of a cheat sheet of how you could use carb oxalic acid to make thes two initial structure that then you could reduce to Inamine. Okay, so let's say that you wanted to make you're starting off with karmic selic acid and you wanted to make a amad. Okay, well, that's pretty straightforward. All you have to use is NH three. Okay, if you react NH three with your car. Looks like acid. You could make an amad now, um, some text some professors may want you to throw in some D c. C in their d. C. C. Is a dehydration agent that helps the yield to be stronger or better yield. So regardless, it's not a huge component of the reaction. NH three will eventually work. If you throw in some D c c, it's gonna work faster. Okay, Awesome. So that was easy. That's how we get to Anam it. How do we get to an A C L as I'd Well, there's actually no way to go straight from Karl oxalic acid to ASIO as I'd. What we can do is we could use eso seal too, to convert our car. Looks like acid into an acid chloride. Okay, now remember that there are some other re agents for this or you could use PCL three or you could use P C. L five. All these regions really do the same thing they add. They replace and always group with cl so you could get your acid chloride from there. Now, this is just gonna be a simple nuclear feel. Like a seal substitution. You could just use n three negative. Okay, You could use n three negative thio, basically, dio, you know, substitution reaction on the chlorine and get your n three where the chlorine was. And that's your eso as I And then you could plug that into my cheat sheet and you could say Okay, well, what would that make if I added heat in water? You know, that would be a courteous rearrangement. You would get a primary mean. Alright, Awesome. And then just just, um, two more conversions that I want to show you, which is that acid chloride doesn't just goto eso as I You could also make it Macon amad just by using an h three. Okay, by the way, this one you definitely wouldn't need DCC with because the yield would be so high. You don't need a dehydration agent. And also in anhydride, which is a related functional group. Um, if you want to start with from anhydride, you could also just use an H three, which could, which would make your am I so the only one that you really usually have to use a dehydration agent on would be your carb oxalic acid itself. Okay, awesome guys. So that was just a little refresher of how to make some related structures that then you could later reduce using the re agents that we talked about. All right. So hope that made sense. I hope this chart is helpful for you in a section that has a lot of random seeming reactions. So let's move on to the next video.

