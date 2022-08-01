Acid-Catalzed Mechanism

another disclaimer before we began. The mechanism that I'm about to show you contains a resonant structure, as you can see here, we're gonna fill this one out. I like to add resonance structures into my mechanisms because I think it makes it more clear where the arrows are being moved to. Okay, The only thing is that your professor may not use a resident structure. Your professor just might decide to push the arrows without it. Okay, If that happens, it's okay. You can draw it his way, her way. You could drop my way. It doesn't matter, because in the end of the day, as long as the arrows we're going to the same places. It doesn't matter if you add a resident structure or not. This is gonna be true with a lot of the mechanisms and clutch prep. I go out of my way to try to make the mechanisms extra clear. And your professor might not really be explaining every arrow, So feel free to draw it my way, even if it's slightly different than the way your professor drew it. Just know that the arrows air being pushed the same way in the end So it's OK that you draw my mechanism, which it should be equivalent to the one your professor is drawing. That being said, why don't you help me out with what the first step of this mechanism is? Since it's acid catalyzed. What's the very first thing we should be doing? Pro nation. Okay, so the very first thing we're gonna do in an acid catalyzed mechanism is protein e. Okay, Now notice that my acid in this case is a protein ated version of alcohol. What I'm essentially using is R O H two positive. Okay, You could have used any acid source. Guys, it doesn't have to be that you could have used h plus, you could have used h +30 Plus, I'm just doing it like this because then the Conte it's gonna be more make more sense for you guys, the Conte of base. Okay, but you could use any other acid source. Okay, So what that's gonna make is a resident structure because I'm gonna get a positively charged oxygen. But we know that this double bond could join the oxygen to make a lone pair and then I would get a formal charge on the carbon. Okay, so I like drawing this resident structure because it makes it clear to me that that carbon is now very Electra, Filic, even Mawr Electra filic than it was when it was un reacted. So noticed that the whole point of the acid catalyst is to make this carbon even more reactive than it was before. So reactive, in fact, that alcohol is gonna want to attack it. So that's the next step, guys. So the next step is what we call nuclear feel like attack. I'm just gonna put n a nuclear feel like attack. So nuclear feel like attack is going toe attach the O make a new single bond, and we're gonna get a protein ated version of an ether attached to that central carbon. What do you think the next step is, guys de pronation. Okay, so we have to regenerate that catalyst. I'm gonna take my alcohol, my neutral alcohol. And since I start off with an alcohol acid catalyst, I need to regenerate it. So then I would just grab the h and lo and behold, what do I have it? The end. Now I have my ohh maior, my h and my h. Okay, on top of that, I have my catalyst still there. Okay, So awesome, guys. So that is a Hemi, A subtle right. And I always like to draw it in this cross structure because I, like Thio, always keep it consistent in terms off what I'm looking at. So that when I try to recognize the Function group later, I always just put it into that cross. And I'm like, Do I have all the groups that I need? Just a little peculiarity of mine. Okay, so anyway, that was the acid catalyzed mechanism to get toe. Ahem. Yes, it's not bad at all right now. Are we going to stay there? No, because this heavy metal is not cyclic the way I drew it. So this semillas tell is either gonna go back to the original carbon eel or it's gonna keep reacting with alcohol to get to in a settle. More on that later. Now, in this next video, I want to show you guys the base catalyzed version of the same reaction

