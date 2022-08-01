General Features

In this next page, we're going to discuss one of the products that happens when a neutral alcohol attacks a carbon eel and that's called Hemi Assets House. So, guys, let's just start off with one big disclaimer that disclaimers that technically, the word ass it'll is used to describe the product oven alcohol and an alga hide while the word key towel is used to describing alcohol and a key tone. Okay, However, it turns out that professors air lazy, even textbooks are lazy and they prefer. Since alcohols and ketones are essentially the same molecule in terms of their reactivity and nuclear fill, it, like addition is identical. Instead of using the distinction of a total kettle Hemi s hotel heavy key tell instead of saying all that, we're just gonna use the ass. It'll version. Okay, so whenever you see one of these gem die ether products because notice that the in product oven a settle reaction is they have to ether groups, okay? And they're in the general position there, general. Okay, Well, whenever you have this, we're not gonna worry about the our group so much. We're not gonna worry. Was it originally an Al the height or a key tone. I don't really care. I'm just gonna call it in a subtle even though, technically, it might be a key towel. But it's really like an industry standard thing where professors are not specific about the difference between and as to tell him the key. Tell now if your professor specifically always makes that distinction, then by all means go with what they're saying. But I'm just letting you know that even like online homeworks and a lot of textbooks don't really care about the difference between and asked Allah Makita Awesome disclaimer over So you guys should know this by now. Headmaster towels are Onley stable when they are cyclic or when they're a ring form. So here I have another picture of a cyclic Hand me a towel. Notice that I have a central carbon that has the four groups that I'm looking for. Notice that what is the heaviest hotel? Ah ha Master tells a functional group with either to ours or two. H is or mix, it doesn't matter, and in ohh and an O. R. In a general position. So in alcohol and ether in a general position that's a Hemi asset Tell notice that this molecule is also heavy as to tell Because I've got my age I've got my are I've got my o h my alcohol and my either my o r Okay, so when it's a cyclic having to tell your stable But if it's not cyclic, then you're not gonna be ableto end up at the headmaster. Tell So let me show you guys the general overview of this reaction. Well, it turns out that when you react to carbon ill with one equivalent of alcohol, you're going to get what we call a hammy as a tell when you acted with the second equivalent of alcohol, it's gonna be called in a settlement. It's gonna make that general die either. Okay, the mechanism for the first step and for the second step is almost identical. So the only way to really get it to stop at the Khenyeza towel is to make that cyclic version because if it's not cyclic, it's just gonna pass straight through Khenyeza, tell stage and go straight to asset tell. Okay, so I hope that's making sense so far. Now, what I'm gonna do in this next video is I'm gonna show you the exact acid catalyzed mechanism to create a Hemi hospital

Hide transcripts